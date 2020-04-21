London Fashion Week Is Going All Digital

The concept of fashion week is already going through a revamp. On Tuesday, the British Fashion Council announced that London Fashion Week will go on as originally scheduled in June, but with a digital twist, relaunching entirely online at londonfashionweek.co.uk.

"By creating a cultural fashion week platform, we are adapting digital innovation to best fit our needs today and something to build on as a global showcase for the future," said Caroline Rush, the chief executive of the British Fashion Council, in an official statement. "Designers will be able to share their stories, and for those that have them, their collections, with a wider global community; we hope that as well as personal perspectives on this difficult time, there will be inspiration in bucket-loads. It is what British fashion is known for."

The digital platform will give designers new ways to showcase their brands and collections, be it through lookbooks, videos, and even podcasts. It will also include virtual showrooms, allowing retailers easy access to the brands.

The new take on London Fashion Week will also be gender agnostic. (The shows in June traditionally focus on men's collections.) The British Fashion Council also confirmed that menswear, womenswear, and genderless labels will all be allowed to participate.

While many fashion events, including the couture shows in Paris, the Met Gala, and the CFDA Awards have been canceled or indefinitely postponed due to COVID-19, London's digital fashion week is an early sign that the industry will be able to continue on with its usual schedule, now with a greater possibility of a Victoria Beckham podcast.