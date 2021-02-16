Lourdes "Lola" Leon Stars In The Marc Jacobs' Colorful Spring Accessories Campaign

Lourdes "Lola" Leon is back with another fashion campaign. The model and dancer was tapped for The Marc Jacobs Spring 2021 accessories campaign, a nod to the designer's long history with her mother, Madonna — perhaps you have heard of her.

Leon has been a prolific figure in the fashion world, having starred in multiple campaigns for Stella McCartney, serving as a brand ambassador for Miu Miu, Converse, MadeMe, and Miaou, and making her runway debut back in 2018 for Gypsy Sport. Last August, she made things a little more official, signing with talent agency CAA in their fashion division. In December, she was the face of Parade's campaign for its collaboration with Juicy Couture.

Prior to gaining official representation, Leon has been notably private for a celebrity child. She's never given an official sit-down interview, and up until last month, her Instagram was private. Even now with a verified account and more than 100K followers, she's only posted three times.

Last summer, Leon teamed up with McCartney to co-direct and choreograph the designer's campaign with Adidas, offering some rare insight into the mind of an elusive "It" girl.

"We're all conscious of who we are, and what we are, and where we're from," Leon said in an official statement. "It's something that I appreciate with my generation, the sensitivity to other people. An acknowledgement of history and politics. We have had different things to worry about, so it has made us more sensitive and allowed us to ask more questions because we don't have the same concerns that our parents did."

Take a look at Leon in the new Marc Jacobs campaign, below, and shop it for yourself over on the brand's website.

Brianna Capozzi

Brianna Capozzi

Brianna Capozzi

Brianna Capozzi

Brianna Capozzi

Brianna Capozzi

Brianna Capozzi