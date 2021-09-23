Madewell And thredUP Are Introducing A New Way To Secondhand Shop

The reason why people love Madewell anything so much is because, simply put, its pieces are made very well. So much so that the items can last a lifetime, and now the fashion brand and retailer has is taking its partnership with thredUP to the next level so you can see for yourself.

On Thursday, Sept. 23, Madewell and thredUP debuted an entirely secondhand shop called A Circular Store. Located in Madewell’s Brooklyn flagship in the heart of Williamsburg, A Circular Store is a new shopping experience for both brands to help educate consumers on the impacts of clothing waste and the benefits of circular fashion.

Shoppers will have the chance to browse and purchase a full range of secondhand Madewell items sourced by thredUP. Expanding beyond the brands’ initial Madewell Forever partnership reselling denim, this new concept shop also offers dresses, jackets, sweaters, tops, and more. In addition to getting your hands on some preloved goodies, A Circular Store provides services to mend and tailor clothing, as well as the opportunity to pass along your own Madewell items. Talk about a one-stop shop!

Although recent fashion trends have moved more into vintage aesthetics and the industry continues to consider secondhand options, there’s still major work to be done. For Madewell and thredUP, this one-of-a-kind store continues their commitment to offer insight into creating great quality clothes that are meant to be worn and last. A Circular Store is all about changing the perspective of shopping to fight fast fashion waste and introduce the future of fashion circularity.

If you happen to be in New York City, you can visit at A Circular Store now at Madewell in Brooklyn (89 N. 6th Street, Second Floor) until the end of October. Below, get a closer look at what you can expect.

Courtesy of thredUP

Courtesy of thredUP

Courtesy of thredUP