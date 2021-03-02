Marine Serre has taken the monotony of daily quarantine life and turned it into an inspired Fall 2021 collection. On Tuesday during Paris Fashion Week, Serre's latest marks the debut of the designer's direct-to-consumer website, Core, launched with a series of mini-documentaries, a book, and explainer videos on the collection's regenerated fabrics.

"Core means the core of the brand, in much the same way as the idea of the core of a computer. It's all of the memory; how everything connects," Serre told Vogue. "Pragmatically, it's been three years since we began. We've been doing a lot, being an extremely creative brand; we felt the urge to talk, ring the bell, raise the alarm, and reflect that in what we've created. This is maybe another moment. An opportunity to look at the interesting processes we've put in place; to really think about the garments, and the materials we make them from — the transformation of those is really part of our creativity."

Serre's now ultra-famous moon print remains on full display in the collection, half of which was made from regenerated styles while the remaining pieces came from recycled fibers and textiles.

Check out photos of the new collection, below, and head over to Marine Serre's Core website for the full Fall 2021 experience.

Courtesy of Marine Serre

Courtesy of Marine Serre

Courtesy of Marine Serre

Courtesy of Marine Serre

Courtesy of Marine Serre

Courtesy of Marine Serre

Courtesy of Marine Serre

Courtesy of Marine Serre

Courtesy of Marine Serre

Courtesy of Marine Serre

Courtesy of Marine Serre

Courtesy of Marine Serre

Courtesy of Marine Serre

Courtesy of Marine Serre

Courtesy of Marine Serre

Courtesy of Marine Serre

Courtesy of Marine Serre

Courtesy of Marine Serre

Courtesy of Marine Serre