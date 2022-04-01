It’s a brand new month and you know what that means: an all-new April 2022 Spotify playlist from The Row. Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are back once again with their monthly music contribution, which kicked off on Friday morning (and the first day of April) with an official announcement on The Row’s Instagram. The new playlist highlights their most-listened-to songs to ring in spring from artists Nina Simone, Mazzy Star, Led Zepellin, and more.

The Row’s April 2022 playlist, packed with 45 songs, starts off with soothing angelic vocals from the 1991 track “Caribbean Blue” by Irish songstress Enya. Other songs in the three-hour-long listening session includes Jimi Hendrix’s “Little Wing,” Led Zeppelin’s 1990 remastered classic “Babe I’m Gonna Leave You,” among others from artists, like The Pharcyde, Outkast, and rock band Great White.

Plus, it wouldn’t be an April playlist without tunes dedicated to 4/20, and The Row’s designer duo opted for Ted Lucas’ 2018 song “It Is So Nice To Get Stoned.” Our dream blunt rotation? Absolutely Mary-Kate and Ashley.

The Row has been making it practically a fashion tradition with its monthly playlists since its first launch back in April 2020, as a number of brands sought to find different ways to connect with their audience at home. Over the past couple of years, the two sisters have kept their music favorites flowing, curating a roundup of songs over the course of the months, including anything from throwback hits and beloved classics to electronic beats, smooth jazz, R&B, and so much more.

You can now check out The Row’s full April 2022 playlist, below.