Perhaps Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen realized just how much we needed their musical taste while in quarantine. Following up The Row's April 2020 playlist on Spotify, the two sisters-turned-designers are back with more curated tunes to keep us entertained while staying home and social distancing through May.

Last month's playlist was stacked with 34 songs by the likes of Ariel Pink, Beach House, Bill Withers, Mazzy Star, and a whole lot of Elvis Presley (Uncle Jesse's impact, we assume). For May, the Olsens took it a step further, as The Row's playlist boasts more songs (45!) and nearly three hours of Motown hits, French pop, folk, and more. But it's Mary-Kate and Ashley's love for soul that stands out in this playlist, jam-packed with music legends like Al Green, Otis Redding, Irma Thomas, Etta James, and Charles Bradley's "Changes," which is now making us want to rewatch Big Mouth on Netflix.

The pandemic has inspired fashion brands and the music industry to come to together to keep their followers engaged in isolation. In addition to The Row, you can find Alexander McQueen, Kenzo, Coach, and Marc Jacobs, among others, regularly updating their own playlists on Spotify..

For those who are still channeling their inner Olsen during quarantine, check out The Row's full May 2020 playlist, below.