The Row’s Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are back with yet another Spotify playlist for September, as we shift gears from “hot girl summer” to “cool girl autumn.” The designer duo first started the fashion label’s monthly playlists in 2020, sharing their favorite tunes during the pandemic lockdown. Since then, it still remains practically a tradition to tune into the duo’s latest listens.

The Olsens’ launched their new playlist for September 2021 on Friday, Sept. 10, and the roundup of songs include throwback hits and adored classics. The roundup kicks off with the 1996 hit (and long-winded song title) “Standing Outside a Broken Phone Booth with Money in My Hand” by Primitive Radio Gods and then we get to chill out with a bit of alt-rock, jazz, and soulful R&B melodies from musicians like Natalie Merchant, Erykah Badu, and Marvin Gaye. Later on, the playlist also transitions to more upbeat ‘70s and ‘80s jams from Fleetwood Mac, Wham!, and more.

The two twin sisters know exactly how to curate the perfect playlist as we settle down from summer. Whether you’re looking for low-key tunes as you work from home or wanting to dance in front of your bathroom mirror, just know you’re in the right place. There’s no escaping the changing seasons, so you might as well kick back and enjoy the journey.

You can listen to The Row’s full September 2021 playlist, below.