Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are now in the lead for pop-punk’s #1 couple (in second place is, of course, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian). Fox and MGK nabbed the top spot after the couple jammed out on stage during an Indy 500 party over the weekend.

For the occasion, MGK wore metallic silver pants and a black tank, while Fox chose a Leslie Amon crop top (inspired by the brand’s signature swimwear), EB Denim cut-and-flared jeans, and Rihanna-favorite Amina Muaddi suede sandals.

The two have been busy making headlines with their couple fashion since going public with their relationship in June 2020. For the recent iHeartRadio Music Awards, the two coordinated in pink and silver looks, channeling a 2021 Barbie and Ken if Barbie and Ken were punk rock.

“Loving him is like being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire,” Fox told NYLON about her relationship with the musician last year. “The intensity of merging with him is just overwhelming, and the threat it poses is so powerful but so beautiful that you have no choice to surrender with reverence and with gratitude.”

Michael Hickey/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Below, Lizzo’s crochet bra, Selena Gomez in Saint Laurent, Doja Cat in Miu Miu, and more must-see celebrity fashion moments from the past week.

Rosalía

Rosalía wore a trippy Chopova Lowena look paired with a classic pair of white Crocs.

Selena Gomez

Courtesy of Saint Laurent

Selena Gomez wore a black Saint Laurent look for the UEFA Champions League Final Opening Ceremony with Marshmello, who wore his little hat.

Lizzo

Lizzo wore a crochet bikini top and denim jeans, which means summer is officially here.

Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline

Courtesy of Salvatore Ferragamo

The Outer Banks stars wore Salvatore Ferragamo to the brand’s dinner party at The Surf Lodge in Montauk.

Rihanna

Rihanna matched a purple Playboy cover to her lavender Savage x Fenty boxer shorts.

Doja Cat

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Doja Cat wore a Miu Miu dress covered in her namesake (you know...cats) to the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Megan Thee Stallion

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion glittered in gold at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards wearing a custom dress by Bryan Hearns.

Halsey

Before it sells out, you can still get Halsey’s very cool airbrushed maternity dress. Pregnancy not required for purchase.

Lady Gaga

Photograph by Courtesy of HBO Max

Lady Gaga channeled her inner Phoebe Buffay, wearing Colin Lacascio’s Mitzy cardigan and Desigual’s floral pants by Christian Lacroix.

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo wore a ruffled pink dress by Ashley Williams.

Kendall Jenner

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner stepped out in her Diane Keaton cosplay, wearing a menswear vest and baggy black trousers.

Ashley Graham

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Ashley Graham suited up in a black Schiaparelli suit and square-toe sandals from Bottega Veneta.

Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera wore lucite heels and a mesh checkered dress from Maisie Wilen to do a little horseback riding.

Lil Nas X

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Lil Nas X opted for a skirt after ripping his pants, specifically a Louis Vuitton skirt.

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber wore a cutout black dress by Brandon Maxwell.

Devon Carlson

Devon Carlson wore a sheer catsuit from I.AM.GIA.