Björk’s Daughter Makes Her Fashion Debut For Miu Miu

Miu Miu just added a new young muse to its roster: Isadora Bjarkardóttir Barney, daughter of Björk and Matthew Barney, an artist and film director.

The 19-year-old, who also goes by the name Doa, stars in the brand’s latest jewelry campaign for its Fall 2022 collection, designed in collaboration with artists Nathalie Djurberg and Hans Berg. The pieces are inspired by the duo’s 2015 sculpture series, A Thief Caught in the Act, and the result are rings, necklaces, and earrings in playful, colorful floral and pill-shaped designs.

This marks Barney’s fashion debut, joining fellow Miu Miu Fall 2022 campaign stars Sydney Sweeney, Emily Ratajkowsi, and Demi Singleton. But she’s also an up-and-coming name in Hollywood, recently landing her first film alongside her mother in the Viking revenge thriller, The Northmen.

“Since I was 13 or 14, I knew I wanted to take acting seriously,” Barney told The Face in an interview. And [my mom] knew that. So she’s been so supportive. It was important to her that she would help me realize this.”

While fashion and acting are currently on Barney’s résumé, in addition to attending a small private college just outside of Los Angeles, music could also be in the rising star’s future.

“So I haven’t really found my footing [as a] solo [artist]. But then, honestly, [during] Covid I really started to flesh out those tracks,” she said to The Face. ​“And have a kind of album… sort of… maybe formulating. I don’t know how far I’m going to go with this. But it’s been a lot of fun working with these friends of mine, who are also just starting out and doing really, really cool things.”

See more of Miu Miu’s new jewelry campaign, starring Isadora Bjarkardóttir Barney, below.

