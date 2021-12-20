Björk, Nicole Kidman & Anya Taylor-Joy Star In 'The Northman' Trailer

The first official trailer for Robert Eggers’ viking revenge film, The Northman, is here, and it’s a star-studded affair. The cast includes Björk, Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy, Alexander Skarsgård, Willem Dafoe, and Ethan Hawke in 10th century Iceland.

The story follows a Viking prince avenging the murder of his father; Eggers co-wrote the screenplay with the Icelandic poet and longtime Björk collaborator Sjón. The film hits theaters on April 22, 2022.

Watch the trailer for The Northman below and prepare yourself for next year’s inevitable Vikingcore trend: