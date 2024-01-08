In 2020, Miu Miu launched the brand’s Upcycled project with a selection of 80 one-off dresses made from precious non-designer vintage finds. Since then, the brand has released several more reworked collections, including a collaboration with Levi's and today's fourth drop of denim and patchwork bags.

This newest collection celebrates Chinese New Year by turning its attention to the first Upcycled handbags made from leather remnants and denim using a fabric-saving process in which outer seams are preserved before refashioning takes place by hand, according to the brand’s press release. The result includes wide-legged jeans, trucker jackets, and bra tops, as well as accessories like baseball caps and headbands with flower embroidery inspired by 1950s haute couture.

Jet Swan / Miu Miu

In the accompanying campaign, actor Ever Anderson and model Huijia Chen wear the embellished and reimagined pieces in a series of imagery captured by Jet Swan. Shop the range in select Miu Miu stores worldwide and on the Miu Miu website now.