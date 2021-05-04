Miu Miu’s upcycling project has a new collaborator. The brand has partnered with Levi’s on a collection of reworked vintage denim with touches of Miu Miu embellishments.

Titled Upcycled by Miu Miu x Levi’s, the upcoming release includes ‘80s and ‘90s-era men’s 501 jeans and trucker jackets transformed into bespoke pieces with details like diamanté embroidery, crystals, and pearls, and ranging in price from $980 up to $5,800.

“No two pieces in the collection are the same. Reimagined through the Miu Miu lens, the lives of garments worn and loved in the past are extended, refreshed — renewed,” noted the luxury brand in an official statement.

For the campaign, the brand tapped some of its favorite muses, including Emma Corrin, Lila Moss, and Georgia Palmer.

Miu Miu launched its first Upcycled by Miu Miu collection last fall, releasing reworked ‘80s dresses from the label, a move that continues Miuccia Prada’s mission of promoting a more sustainable fashion industry.

“We are a company, with thousands of people working for us,” she told Financial Times in 2021. “We have to sell. We are not here to have fun. Creative people in fashion — we are not pure artists. We have to be responsible, because companies and enterprises should be responsible. There's a responsibility to your workers, about sustainability, about inclusivity. And not only responsible, but contributing to change.”

The Upcycled by Miu Miu collection with Levi’s will be available online on Miu Miu’s website, select Miu Miu stores, and Dover Street Market Los Angeles starting May 24. See more of the star-studded campaign, below.

Photo by Johnny Dufort

Photo by Johnny Dufort

Photo by Johnny Dufort