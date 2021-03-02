At Milan Fashion Week on Monday, MM6 Maison Margiela debuted its latest collaboration during its Fall 2021 presentation, joining forces with Eastpak on five new bag styles. The deconstructed take on Eastpak's classic styles, including the canvas backpack and bum bag, come in three colorways with both MM6 and Eastpak's logos woven into the fabric. Better yet, they're all reversible, too.

The Eastpak collaboration follows MM6's recent approach of taking the functional and practical and adding a Margiela twist. Last year, the brand released a collection with The North Face, taking the outdoor brand's classic puffer and fleece silhouettes and reimagining them as dresses, tops, and scarves. Whether it was the MM6 approach or the 2020 renaissance of The North Face, the collection quickly sold out after its release.

Eastpak is probably hoping for the same, but its new collab with MM6 Maison Margiela is still a little ways away from now: The bags will be available for purchase sometime this coming September. Until then, take a look at the styles on the runway and watch MM6 Maison Margiela's short film for its Fall 2021 collection, below.

Courtesy of MM6 Maison Margiela

Courtesy of MM6 Maison Margiela

Courtesy of MM6 Maison Margiela