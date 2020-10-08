Maison Margiela's MM6 x The North Face Collab Has A New Status Fleece

The MM6 Maison Margiela collab with The North Face is finally here. The capsule collection debuted on the runway earlier this year at the MM6 Maison Margiela runway show during London Fashion Week, teasing a revamped version of The North Face's signature Denali fleece jacket.

The full collection includes oversized puffer coats in a vibrant blue and purple, a fleece dress, elbow globes, a circular clutch, and much more. As with most highly anticipated collabs, the MM6 x North Face is primed to sell quickly. Luckily there are a couple of ways to get your hands on it.

Currently, the collection is fully stocked on both Margiela and The North Face's websites. It's also stocked in-store at MM6 Maison Margiela's New York Soho flagship, The North Face Soho location, and at Montreal-based retailer SSENSE. Prices start at $290 for the Circle Base Camp clutch and top out at $1,550 for the Circle Himalayan parka. For the Denali fleece jacket in particular, that'll cost you a cool $588.

The North Face recently announced another high-end collaboration with Gucci, but both brands remained tight-lipped on any details. If you're looking for fashionable hiking attire, this may be your only chance for 2020.

Take a look at the MM6 | The North Face collection, below, and enjoy being the best-dressed person outdoors.

Courtesy of MM6 Maison Margiela x The North Face

