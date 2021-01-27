There was once a time when wearing a North Face puffer coat meant you were sacrificing style in the name of staying warm. No longer, as The North Face's 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket is now the most popular product in the world for both men and women. According to online shopping platform Lyst's latest data drop for the final quarter of 2020, the jacket enjoyed a boost in searches with an increase in walking and outdoor socializing, resulting in a 174% increase in demand.

For women, other in-demand items include the UGG classic ultra mini boots (which, as of late, are sold out pretty much everywhere), Skims' velour hoodie, and the Marc Jacobs Snapshot bag, which can thank Emily in Paris for its spike in searches. Since 2020 was a year of staying inside, Sleeper's luxe feather-trimmed pajamas also snagged a top spot on the hottest items list.

While many items on the hot list are sold out, some of them are still available for purchase, though it probably won't be for long. Shop some of the most in-demand fashion products below, and check out Lyst's full report on its website.

