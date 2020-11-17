Opulent wedding ceremonies may be on hold until future notice, but that doesn't mean luxurious bridalwear is taking a pause. Designer Molly Goddard has turned her signature tulle-heavy, whimsical style into her first bridal collection.

"It's a big undertaking making someone's wedding dress," she told British Vogue. "By creating 12 designs with slight room for customization, it's a straightforward way of doing bridalwear that’s more feasible for us and for our customers."

London-based Goddard has been commissioned for wedding dresses in the past, most notably designing the blush gown for model Agyness Deyn's wedding back in 2016.

"It has been interesting putting together a smaller collection and thinking about different people's desires, as opposed to one theme," she said.

Goddard's debut bridal collection features 12 dresses, ranging in price from £1,800 for simpler styles to £10,000 (roughly converting to $2,386 to $13,258). Goddard had a lighthearted approach to the design process, resulting in a range of white dresses full of her playful ruffles and tulle that we all know and love.

"I'm not belittling marriage, but there has to be an energy to it that's not stern or serious," she said. "You can dance and move in all the dresses."

Check out the photos from Goddard's first bridal campaign, below.

Photo by Benedict Brink

