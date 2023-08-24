13 Pairs of Moto Boots to Help You Go Grunge for Fall

As we begin the transition into fall, our closets are also in need of preparation. Though there are several strong contenders for a go-to shoe this season, it looks like we’ll be ditching our beloved cowboy boots for a new silhouette: the moto boot.

Also known as the biker boot, this chunky shoe is famous for its subtly distressed leather that gives the worn-in look customers can’t get enough of. Just like with our belts and bags, we love buckles on our boots, too, and the reemerging style is often adorned with hardware lined on the sides.

Though the moto boot isn’t exactly new, it recently relaunched onto our feeds — thanks in large part to Miu Miu’s Fall 2023 collection. Joining its coveted ballet slippers and platform loafers, the Italian house’s rendition of the knee-high staple gives an effortlessly grunge effect to any outfit, from itty bitty minis to midi skirts galore. With its strong equestrian-meets-biker influences, Google searches for the “Miu Miu Sienna biker boots” have skyrocketed to over 71 percent in the past year according to global search platform Stylight. We can only imagine that since then, the search for wallet-friendly dupes on the market are just as high, if not even higher.

Miu Miu runway appearance aside, the moto boot has made its way into the hearts (or onto the legs) of celebrities like Dua Lipa, Elsa Hosk, and noted pop-punk wife Kourtney Kardashian. It’s also been a must-have shoe this year as a late-summer alternative to sandals, making its rounds at Copenhagen fashion week, as well as a bevy of festivals and concerts.

From your TikTok FYP to street style photo opps, the ubiquity of the moto boot is here and now, so buckle up! Shop our roundup featuring 13 Miu Miu alternatives we’re adding to our fall wishlist, below.