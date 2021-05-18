Naomi Campbell is a new mom! The supermodel surprised the world by announcing her new addition via Instagram on Tuesday.

"A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother," Campbell wrote. "So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love."

The 50-year-old model had not previously revealed that she was planning on having a child, but Harper’s Bazaar unearthed a quote of Campbell discussing her interest in having children in the future.

"I think about having children all the time," she told the Evening Standard in 2017. "But now with the way science is, I think I can do it when I want."

While Campbell may have kept the news a secret from the public, it appears that she had informed some of her closest fashion friends. Thousands of comments flooded her Instagram post, including one from designer Marc Jacobs, which suggested he was in-the-know about Campbell’s incoming bundle of joy.

"Oh my God!!!!! Today is the day?? How absolutely incredible," he wrote. "How lucky she is and how lucky you are! What a wonderful Mother you will be. Blessings all around.”

See Campbell’s photo and surprise announcement, below.