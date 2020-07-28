2020 dealt the fashion world yet another blow earlier this month when it was announced that Need Supply and Totokaelo would be closing both their physical stores and websites.

The retailers were reportedly doing well prior to the COVID-19 pandemic with one employee telling The Cut, "We were making some significant breakthroughs in the last few months. Fall was going to be incredible. We were on our way." The announcement of the closings was kept vague with employees being informed over a company-wide phone call.

It's unclear when, exactly, the two retailers will be shuttering, but for now Need Supply is soldiering on with its summer sale, which is always stacked with the coolest indie brands going for a nice discount. This may be the last time to stock up on some of your favorites from the beloved shop, so we suggest you move fast when you add to cart and check out.

Currently up for grabs are pieces from Paloma Wool, Ganni, Acne, Dries van Noten, Staud, Self-Portrait, Eckhaus Latta, and many more, with some over 80% off. We even spotted a Susan Alexandra beaded bag for half the original price.

Below, we've rounded up some of the best items to snag before they're gone, and it's not a reach to say they will be soon.