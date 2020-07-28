Erika Harwood
What To Buy From Need Supply's Sale Before It's Too Late

You'll want to move fast for this one.

2020 dealt the fashion world yet another blow earlier this month when it was announced that Need Supply and Totokaelo would be closing both their physical stores and websites.

The retailers were reportedly doing well prior to the COVID-19 pandemic with one employee telling The Cut, "We were making some significant breakthroughs in the last few months. Fall was going to be incredible. We were on our way." The announcement of the closings was kept vague with employees being informed over a company-wide phone call.

It's unclear when, exactly, the two retailers will be shuttering, but for now Need Supply is soldiering on with its summer sale, which is always stacked with the coolest indie brands going for a nice discount. This may be the last time to stock up on some of your favorites from the beloved shop, so we suggest you move fast when you add to cart and check out.

Currently up for grabs are pieces from Paloma Wool, Ganni, Acne, Dries van Noten, Staud, Self-Portrait, Eckhaus Latta, and many more, with some over 80% off. We even spotted a Susan Alexandra beaded bag for half the original price.

Below, we've rounded up some of the best items to snag before they're gone, and it's not a reach to say they will be soon.

Spring Layer Dress in Mint
Batsheva
Forba Face Sweatshirt in Dark Orange
Acne Studios
Ringo Sandal in Green Flour
Paloma Wool
Quepam Knit Dress in Light Olive Green
Paloma Wool
Colombia Wood Bag in Ecru
Paloma Wool
Palma Printed Crop Top in Ecru
Paloma Wool
Seersucker Check Crop Top
Ganni
Classic Slip-On LX Sneaker in Checkerboard
Vault by Vans
Grace Short in Lookin For Love
SLVRLAKE Denim
Grace Wide Jean in Natural
SLVRLAKE Denim
Reversible Bucket Hat in Iridescent Combo
COA
Cece Top
MARIEYAT
Greenwood Jacket in Vanilla Ice
Ganni
Vivi Wrap Top in Copper
Stelen
Auriele Midi Dress in Black
Farrow
Samiyah Slip Dress in Red Tie Dye
Which We Want
Theodora Leather Jacket
Stelen
Ines Tie Dye Jacket
Which We Want
Mock Neck Half Zip in Clay
Stüssy
Shiny Panel Skirt in Gold
Stüssy
Printed Mesh Mock Neck Top in Island Green
Ganni
Marigold Toile Mini Dress
Staud
Puli Stripe Sequin Jumpsuit
Staud
Ottoman Paneled Dress
Self-Portrait
El Jean In Spray
Eckhaus Latta
Merry Tote Bag
Susan Alexandra
Sheer Leopard Short Sleeve Top in Kaki
Dries Van Noten
Sophie Mesh Slide
Maryam Nassir Zadeh
Marigold Toile Sheer Shirt Dress
Staud
Adventurer Lace Up Sandal
Marni
Peggie Long Sleeve Top and Bottom Set in Natural
Which We Want
Cardio Sheer Windbreaker
Collina Strada
Iyla Vegan Leather Metallic Jacket
Stelen