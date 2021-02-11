Nordstrom Showcases Black Designers In Newest Concepts Shop

Nordstrom's latest New Concepts pop-up is putting the spotlight on Black designers. The retailer tapped a group of Black creatives, including Beth Birkett, Harris Elliott, Matthew Henson, Marcus Paul, and Azza Yousif, to curate a selection of Black designers, ranging from streetwear to luxury.

"We've always wanted to do something which would bring together a group of creatives with whom both the New Concepts team and I have built relationships with over our careers; people who we respect and appreciate for their unique and diverse perspective," said Sam Lobban, Nordstrom SVP Designer & New Concepts, in an official statement. "Through this process we collaboratively built Concept 012: Black_Space, ultimately with the aim to celebrate Black fashion and creativity through the lens of some of the figures who are helping to shape it."

Brands that will be featured in Black_Space include Ahluwalia, Bephie's Beauty Supply, Full Court Sport, Le Tings, Connor McKnight, Off-White, Armando Cabral, Bianca Saunders, Wales Bonner, and more. In total, the pop-up is introducing 28 brands, 25 of which are new to Nordstrom, while prices for products, which span from apparel to beauty and home goods, range from $20 to $1,600.

Check out the new Concept 012: Black_Space over on Nordstrom's website and shop some of the available pieces, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.