The 65th annual Grammy Awards are being held tonight February 5 at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles, gathering together all of the biggest names in music. With so many icons in one place, an artist really has to bring something extra with their look to the red carpet in order to stand out. Olivia Rodrigo, for her second-ever Grammys appearance, was clearly up to the task with the help of a provocative ensemble.

Olivia arrived at the red carpet for music’s biggest night wearing a Miu Miu ensemble of a sheer black slip dress over what appears to be a black balconette bra and matching underwear. The rest of her look was likewise stripped down, with her long dark hair sleekly center parted and casually draped over her shoulders and minimal makeup.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2022 ceremony, Rodrigo took home the awards for Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance for “driver’s license”, and Best Pop Vocal Album for Sour a making her Grammy Awards royalty and drawing anticipation to her sophomore appearance. Luckily, her ability to make a splash on the red carpet makes us excited for the fashions she will be serving in the future along with her next album.

Olivia has recently been hinting at new music to come in 2023. As part of Spotify’s 2022 Wrapped campaign, over 40,000 artists, including Rodrigo, recorded personalized “thank you” messages to send to their top listeners and offer their gratitude for the support in the previous year. Rodrigo also appeared to give a nod towards new projects with a sly, knowing look during her brief video.

“I just wanted to say thank you so much for listening to my music this year,” her video begins. “I really truly couldn’t be more grateful, and I’m so excited for next year and all of the new things and new music that 2023 will bring,” she added extra emphasis on the words “new music”, causing quite the stir amongst her fans.

See a 360º view of her 2023 Grammys red carpet look, here:

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images