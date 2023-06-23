Courtesy of Staud

29 One-Piece Swimsuits You Can Wear On and Off the Beach

These versatile pieces take you from the sea to the street in no time flat.

Bathing suit season is in full swing, and if you haven’t previously considered picking up a one-piece suit, then consider this your calling. Playful, inventive styling is definitely the new way of dressing, and bathing suits are no exception. Whether it be sportswear mixed with formalwear (see David Koma or Nina Ricci) or underpinnings combined with suiting (see any recent Miu Miu runway show), the more unconventional, the cooler the look.

When it comes to swimwear, the one-piece suit makes a great double for a fitted bodysuit. A few styles that make for a super versatile suit are bustier-like underwires, floral appliqués, rash guard silhouettes, or classic scoop necklines, to name just a few. Pair these with flouncy maxi skirts, relaxed denim shorts, or wide-leg linen trousers to transition from the sea to the streets, fuss-free.

Below, NYLON shopped out the best multi-use suits to elevate all of your summer ensembles.

Flora Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit
Follow Suit

The floral cut-outs make this two-tone suit something special.

The Pamela Printed One-Piece Swimsuit
Free People

Opt for low-cut sides for a vintage-style silhouette that pairs well with a pair of white linen trousers.

Trinitaria One-Piece Cut-Out Swimsuit
Maygel Coronel

Everyone’s favorite night-out dress turned bathing suit.

The Showtime Duo One Piece
It's Cool Now

This sporty suit makes the ideal canvas for a colorful summer look.

The Split Backflip
Summersalt

Featuring a modern color combination, this bold suit brightens any summer closet.

Sammy One Piece
Black Bough Swim

Cherry print is trending right now, and this suit is a great place to start.

Solstice One Piece Swimsuit
L*Space

Black-and-white colorblocking make this suit very versatile for any season.

Textured swimsuit
Mango

Pair this suit with baggy denim and a nighttime bag for the cutest going-out look.

Surf.Kind.Kate Floral Wetsuit One-Piece Swimsuit
Roxy x Kate Bosworth

This floral rashguard suit is equal parts feminine and sporty.

HARPER BEADED ONE PIECE RUBY
Staud

This suit is immediately elevated with a dainty beaded halter strap.

SWIM ZIP FRONT SLEEVELESS ONE PIECE
Skims

A zipper-front suit offers versatility and support.

underwired swimsuit with shoulder tie up detail
South Beach

With structured cups and mesh details, this suit gives the illusion of a pretty bustier top.

Contour One Piece
Jade Swim

This traditional tank one-piece is an easy double for your traditional white bodysuit.

Snap Front One Piece Swimsuit
Robin Piccone

With front snaps and ribbed texture, this suit has all the makings of a Henley bodysuit, too.

Rash Guard One-Piece Swimsuit in Abstract Flora
Madewell

This feminine floral print is just as cool with a flowy white skirt as with a longline denim short.

tie shoulder swimsuit in cream and black stripe $69.00
Vero Moda Curve

Black-and-white stripes can be combined with any hue.

Flower Collection printed swimsuit
Jean Paul Gaultier

With illusion prints trending, this JPG one-piece can easily transition into your everyday wardrobe.

monogram-print swimsuit
Toteme

A geometric print blankets this luxe suit.

September Eyelet One Piece Swimsuit
Frankie's Bikinis x Sydney Sweeney

This corset top suit is made for multi-use.

DOLCE ONE PIECE NECTARINE WHITE
Staud

Contrasting cutouts upgrade this vivid tangerine bathing suit.

The Veronica
Solid & Striped

The supportive, sexy bustier top is built into this subtle one-piece suit.

COMPRESSION LONG SLEEVE SWIMSUIT
Good American

As evidenced by the Kardashians’ famous street style, this one-piece is just as good under a pair of jeans.

Padded One-Piece Shaping-Effect Swimsuit Pesaro
Calzedonia

A traditional black one-piece can also become your go-to bodysuit for year-round.

NISI ONE PIECE SWIMSUIT
Andrea Iyamah

The ruffle details on this chocolate brown swimsuit make it way too chic to only wear at the beach.

PALM SPRINGS MAILLOT IN SILVER
Marysia

Futuristic metallic swim doubles as the quintessential going-out bodysuit.

Halter One Piece Swimsuit
Norma Kamali

A plunging halter bodysuit or a sultry ‘70s bathing suit?

Square Neck Swim Metallic Moss
Hunza G

Metallic threads make this shiny one-piece a fancier option for swim, work, or play.

Shirred Square Neck One-Piece
Kate Spade

Shoulder ties update this simple white swimsuit.

Maldives One Piece Swimsuit
Athleta

This one-piece has a sporty silhouette and cheeky back cutout.