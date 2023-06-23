29 One-Piece Swimsuits You Can Wear On and Off the Beach

Bathing suit season is in full swing, and if you haven’t previously considered picking up a one-piece suit, then consider this your calling. Playful, inventive styling is definitely the new way of dressing, and bathing suits are no exception. Whether it be sportswear mixed with formalwear (see David Koma or Nina Ricci) or underpinnings combined with suiting (see any recent Miu Miu runway show), the more unconventional, the cooler the look.

When it comes to swimwear, the one-piece suit makes a great double for a fitted bodysuit. A few styles that make for a super versatile suit are bustier-like underwires, floral appliqués, rash guard silhouettes, or classic scoop necklines, to name just a few. Pair these with flouncy maxi skirts, relaxed denim shorts, or wide-leg linen trousers to transition from the sea to the streets, fuss-free.

Below, NYLON shopped out the best multi-use suits to elevate all of your summer ensembles.