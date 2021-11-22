Maria Bobila

17 Gorpcore Gifts For The Person In Your Life Who Loves The Outdoors

Including apparel, gear, and more.

'Tis officially the season for gift-giving. For us, that's a full month in which we'll be providing gift ideas for everyone on your list with our holiday gift guides. So make your holiday shopping a breeze this season, and let us help you find gifts for all the people in your life.

If you’re currently holiday gift shopping, then chances are you have an outdoor enthusiast at the top of your list. Whether it’s hiking, camping, or just a fan over all things gorpcore, interest in the great outdoors has been on the rise since we spent most of the last two years inside. As a result, the gear and apparel behind this movement has expanded greatly, far beyond your usual go-to brands and retailers. (Though, they’re always a reliable choice for gift ideas.)

From puffer jackets and blankets to stylish boots and utility vests that could work on-and-off an outdoor excursion, we’ve collected he best gorpcore-leaning gifts to give this holiday season. Some of the items, like a camping chair from a brand that collaborated with BTS (!) or a cool mushroom-printed hammock for two, could even convince the most homebody person in your life to get into trekking and exploring. Ahead, check out 17 outdoor gifts to give to the gorpcore enthusiast right now.

Shrooms Two Person Hammock
Parks Project

An Instagram-friendly hammock for your next camping trip. Plus, this brand’s purchases help support the National Parks Conservation Association, which any outdoors fan would appreciate.

UO Exclusive Utility Vest
KkCo Outside

Indie label KkCo created an outdoors-inspired fashion line exclusively for Urban Outfitters. Our favorite is this handy vest with a ton of cool pockets.

Word Toque
Arc'teryx

Fan of the brand Frank Ocean would approve of this Arc'teryx beanie.

Women’s Newton Ridge™ Plus Waterproof Amped Hiking Boot
Columbia

A fresh pair of hiking boots is at the top of every gorpcore wishlist.

Women's Burton Weekend Midweight Sock 2-Pack
Burton

Outdoor-friendly socks that can withstand the weather and long miles are a must.

Titanium Aurora Bottle
Snow Peak

Don’t let the high price tag fool you. This Japanese outdoor brand is top notch, and its reusable bottle is extremely durable.

Women’s 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket
The North Face

This classic vintage-inspired puffer will withstand any outdoor adventure, and it comes in a slew of other colors, too.

Open-Air Pant
Alder

Don’t turn to wearing leggings for your next hike ever again. This sturdy pair of pants was thoughtfully designed for the outdoors.

Greg Shell-Trimmed Fleece Jacket
District Vision

You can never turn down a cozy fleece jacket.

Women's Hut Moc Night Sky
Merrell

Merrell’s famous Mocs are stylishly revamped with a starry print and speckled sole.

The Great. + Eddie Bauer The Plush Trapper Hat
Eddie Bauer

Balaclava hats may be trending this winter, but the trapper hat is always a timeless choice.

Chair One
Helinox

BTS collaborated with this camping brand so you know it’s good.

High Coast Lite Shorts W
Fjällräven

Don’t overlook Fjällräven’s outdoor apparel. These shorts are lightweight and quick-drying for warm-weather excursions.

Hurricane XLT2
Teva

Outdoorsy footwear can be sandals, too, and Teva has a reliable (and bestseller) pair.

Ultralight Black Hole Mini Hip Pack
Patagonia

A trusty hip pack from a trusty brand like Patagonia.

#2115 Women's Originals Vegan Boots
Blundstone

Blundstone’s signature Chelsea boot can be worn for an outdoors trip or not, and it’s made entirely from vegan materials, as well.

Original Puffy Blanket - Dots & Daisies
Rumpl

Puffers aren’t just meant for jackets. This blanket is just as cozy in an artsy daisy print.