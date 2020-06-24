For its latest collaboration, released on Wednesday, Outdoor Voices has teamed up with London-based cycling brand Rapha. The new collection has all of the necessities for a style-conscious biker (or aspiring biker), including a bar bag (to attach to the bike's handlebars), mock-neck jerseys, and of course, bike shorts.

"Both Outdoor Voices and Rapha have very strong, unique brand identities. It was a fun creative challenge to find a balance between the two," said OV's Photo Art Director Nicole Slevin in an official statement. "It was important that the shoot had an element of playfulness and light-hearted energy of how we approach everyday recreation. Cycling (and the shoot) is about the adventure, riding to see the sights, and having fun along the way."

The collab is aiming to lower the barriers of entry to the sport of cycling, which can often seem daunting for newcomers. The design process for the collection has taken two years, and is now available for cyclists of all levels to shop, with prices starting at $20 for the sweat-wicking, breathable crew socks and going up to $250 for the padded Cargo Bib Shorts.

Check out the campaign for the Outdoor Voices x Rapha collab, below, and shop the new launch before it sells out on Outdoor Voices' website now.

Courtesy of Outdoor Voices

Courtesy of Outdoor Voices

Courtesy of Outdoor Voices

Courtesy of Outdoor Voices

Courtesy of Outdoor Voices