PacSun Launches Circulate Market, A Curated Shop Of Black-Owned Brands

PacSun is launching a concept shop in collaboration with one of its longtime brand partners, Circulate, a skate brand from Los Angeles that launched in 2018, and curated by its owner Corey Populus. The shop, dubbed Circulate Market and available to shop on Tuesday, features a group of Black-owned brands, including Carrots, Supervsn Studios, Reserved Essential, Bricks & Wood, and music collective Blondie Beach Records.

"Each one of these brands has inspired me in different ways. Even though we are all in the same space, each of them brings something different to the table through the messaging of their brand. They are also all of my friends and we have all come up together so it's truly a dream come true," said Populus in an official statement.

Photographer Sean Lyles shot Circulate Market's campaign, featuring each of the brand's owners wearing their own designs. The group also collaborated on a joint T-shirt and 100 percent of proceeds from the exclusive drop will be donated to local causes and charities handpicked by the brands themselves. Plus, Blondie Beach Records will be releasing custom playlists via PacSun's Spotify to celebrate the launch.

Not only will Circulate Market live online, but PacSun's flagships in Downtown L.A. and New York's SoHo will have a special space dedicated to the new shop, along with a display of two custom BMX bikes designed by Reserved Essential, which customers will have a chance to win via an Instagram giveaway.

Visit PacSun's website to shop Circulate Market now, and see more of the included brands, below.

Carrots for PacSun's Circulate Market Sean Lyles/Courtesy of PacSun

Carrots for PacSun's Circulate Market Sean Lyles/Courtesy of PacSun

Blondie Beach Records for PacSun's Circulate Market Courtesy of PacSun

Blondie Beach Records for PacSun's Circulate Market Courtesy of PacSun

Bricks & Wood for PacSun's Circulate Market Courtesy of PacSun

Bricks & Wood for PacSun's Circulate Market Courtesy of PacSun

Supervsn Studios for PacSun's Circulate Market Courtesy of PacSun

Supervsn Studios for PacSun's Circulate Market Courtesy of PacSun

Circulate for PacSun's Circulate Market Courtesy of PacSun

Circulate for PacSun's Circulate Market Courtesy of PacSun

Reserved Essential for PacSun's Circulate Market Courtesy of PacSun