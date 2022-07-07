These days, I think a lot about consumption, especially when it comes to how I stock my wardrobe. I don’t only want to step out my front door looking fresh — I also want to know where the items I purchase come from and how they’re they made. So I was excited to hear about PANGAIA, a climate-conscious clothing brand with an eye toward sustainability. And I was especially excited to hear about their latest project, the Tropics Capsule Collection, an elevated loungewear collection inspired by the vivid fruits and flowers of the Amazon Rainforest — just in time for summer (and the season’s penchant for dopamine dressing).

A Climate-Positive Brand

It’s easy for clothing brands to pay lip service to ideals like sustainability; how can consumers actually know that the company’s actions are aligned with their stated vision?

But PANGAIA values radical transparency. On their website, you can find easily navigable links outlining the company’s overarching goals — include visibility, sustainability, and becoming an Earth Positive brand — as well as a section that details their philanthropical efforts, so you can see exactly how they choose to donate. For example, the company launched a collaboration with artist Nick Theobald, and donated 100% of the proceeds to Amazon Forever, which supports indigenous communities impacted by COVID-19. The brand supports so many more organizations and causes as well, like Doctors Without Borders, Black Visions, and the Taronga Wildlife Hospital, which is dedicated to protecting vulnerable species in Australia.

The brand’s values extend to the new Tropics Capsule Collection, too. As you shop, you can find each item’s carbon offset, which conveys the amount of greenhouse gases the product reduces, and a few more stats on how each item positively impacts the environment. (One cool example: Purchasing the Tropics Capsule T-Shirt is equivalent to saving drinking water for approximately 350 days.)

Shop PANGAIA’s Tropics Capsule Collection

Comprised of five omnisex, streetwear-inspired loungewear items, the Tropics Capsule Collection is made from 100% organic, mid-weight cotton and available in four colors, all inspired by the vibrant hues found in the Amazon Rainforest: ‘Papaya,’ a sherbet-y orange; ‘Dragon Fruit Red,’ a saturated and fiery red; the rich and vivid ‘Passion Flower Purple’; and ‘Jade Vine,’ a bright, tropical aqua blue.

Ready to inject your wardrobe with some color? Scroll on to shop PANGAIA’s uber-bright and ultra-cool Tropics Capsule Collection.

Tropics Capsule T-Shirt

Made from soft, 100% organic cotton, the best-selling Tropics Capsule T-shirt features short sleeves and a slouchy, relaxed fit; but the mid-weight cotton maintains its structure, so you’ll still look polished, not sloppy. Basic in the best way, it’s guaranteed to add a dash of effortless cool to all your denim, shorts, skirts — basically anything in your wardrobe. Wear it untucked over a flippy floral skirt with some athletic socks and sneakers for off-duty model vibes.

Available Sizes: XXS — XXL | Available Colors: 4 | Carbon Offset: 5.1 Pounds

Tropics Capsule Shorts

Athletic shorts are having a real fashion moment, but these vibrantly-hued, 100% organic cotton shorts (which feature a comfy elasticated waist and side pockets) are so much more than super-current — manufacturing one pair of shorts works to reduce six pounds of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. For a fresh loungewear take on the matching suit trend, pair these with the collection’s T-shirt or hoodie.

Available Sizes: XXS — XXL | Available Colors: 4 | Carbon Offset: 6 Pounds

Tropics Capsule 365 Hoodie

One can never have too many hoodies. With a relaxed fit and made of 100% organic cotton, the Tropics Capsule 365 Hoodie is sure to become a wardrobe staple. Cozy and casual, yet structured enough to wear with trousers and loafers for a casual day at the office, you’ll keep this in rotation all year long.

Available Sizes: XXS — XXL | Available Colors: 4 | Carbon Offset: 13 Pounds

Tropics Capsule Track Pants

Whichever vibrant color you choose, the Tropics Capsule Track Pants are surprisingly versatile. They’re an elevated alternative to your tried-and-true daily sweats, but they look unexpectedly chic with a bandeau top and mules for a statement-making going-out look. They feature an elastic waistband and cuffs, with two handy side pockets, and that mid-weight cotton maintains its integrity no matter how many times you wear and wash them.

Available Sizes: XXS — XXL | Available Colors: 4 | Carbon Offset: 13.4 Pounds

Tropics Capsule Sweatshirt

Pair this clean-lined crewneck sweatshirt with a mini skirt and some chunky loafers for a current spin on a ’90s silhouette; paired with the track pants above, it’s the comfiest travel outfit ever. Like all the items in the Tropics Collection, it’s made from soft, mid-weight, 100% organic cotton, ready to be as dressed up or down as you’re feeling.

Available Sizes: XXS — XXL | Available Colors: 4 | Carbon Offset: 10.1 Pounds

