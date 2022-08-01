Parade has been reshaping the underwear game since its launch in 2019. Now, its first-ever retail partnership will take the brand to the next level.

On Monday, Aug. 1, Parade and Urban Outfitters will drop a collection of bralettes and underwear, available both online and at 25 of UO’s retail locations. Along with providing customers with on-trend undergarments that suit a diverse and inclusive audience, 1% of all sales will be donated to the Trans Law Center.

Continuing with Parade’s exciting, fresh take on undergarments, the collection boasts vivid, bright colors paired with eye-catching patterns, keeping alive the Y2K-inspired trends of the summer. (Yes, there’s a Barbiecore pink bralette.)

Within the last decade, Urban Outfitters has been increasing its efforts to be more authentically sustainable within its production practices, and this will be the first-ever carbon-neutral underwear collection to launch at the major retailer. Prices of the pieces, which are entirely made of certified-recycled materials, will range between $9 and $36, staying true to Parade’s original prices of no more than $40 per pair.

See more of the Parade and Urban Outfitters collaboration, below, and shop the new collection on Urban Outfitters’ website now.

Courtesy of Urban Outfitters x Parade

Courtesy of Urban Outfitters x Parade

Courtesy of Urban Outfitters x Parade

Courtesy of Urban Outfitters x Parade