Fashion Week
There’s So Much Green Happening At Paris Fashion Week
Pops of color are brightening up the streets in Paris.
We’re sensing a theme on the streets at Paris Fashion Week: Kermitcore.
OK, the name doesn’t really roll of the tongue, per se, but there’s no denying that green is the color scheme du jour. Despite a star-studded Saint Laurent front row that stuck to a mostly black uniform, outside the shows, there’s a whole lot more color happening.
Perhaps stylish attendees are taking a page out of the interior design playbook. Emerald green was predicted to be its top color trend of 2022.
But the hue is popping up all over Paris not just in emerald but in so many of its gorgeous iterations. There are neon blazers, nearly teal two-pieces, hunter green accessories and more.
It’s refreshing to see so much vibrant color, especially against the backdrop of some of the gloomier, rainy Parisian days this week.
Ahead, a look at some of the best green street style moments at PFW.