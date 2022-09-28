There’s So Much Green Happening At Paris Fashion Week

We’re sensing a theme on the streets at Paris Fashion Week: Kermitcore.

OK, the name doesn’t really roll of the tongue, per se, but there’s no denying that green is the color scheme du jour. Despite a star-studded Saint Laurent front row that stuck to a mostly black uniform, outside the shows, there’s a whole lot more color happening.

Perhaps stylish attendees are taking a page out of the interior design playbook. Emerald green was predicted to be its top color trend of 2022.

But the hue is popping up all over Paris not just in emerald but in so many of its gorgeous iterations. There are neon blazers, nearly teal two-pieces, hunter green accessories and more.

It’s refreshing to see so much vibrant color, especially against the backdrop of some of the gloomier, rainy Parisian days this week.

Ahead, a look at some of the best green street style moments at PFW.

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A pop of neon elevates this casual denim look.

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This jacket + these cowboy boots = perfection.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Another beautiful blazer moment.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images These green boots are twice as nice.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images If you’re not matching your neon dress to your eye makeup, you’re doing it wrong.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Green! And! Light! Blue!

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A very solid color combo.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Just a peek.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This lace dress and boots look is so chic.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A whole matching the door moment.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images So cozy. So chic.