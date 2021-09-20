Summer might be coming to a close, but who said winter isn’t just as exciting? The Montreal-based brand Moose Knuckles knows exactly how to bring us some fashion inspo for colder climes, and its recently released Fall 2021 campaign, captured by star photographer David LaChapelle and styled by Kyle Luu, is no different.

The new campaign debuted on Monday, Sept. 20, and the Canadian brand introduced a star-studded lineup, including Pete Davidson, Emily Ratajkowski, and Adwoa Aboah. The trio are captured going fishing in a whimsically surreal cityscape, all while gearing up in the latest winter essentials.

Though this may be the first official photo campaign starring Davidson, who’s seen wearing Moose Knuckles’ Oar River and Naufrage jackets, the SNL comedian is no stranger to snagging major fashion gigs, like previously making his runway debut with Alexander Wang and modeling in a video campaign with the brand. Ratajkowski is seen modeling the Comptoir Puffer and Tracadie Jacket, while Aboah stunned in a Gataga Puffer and Afton Vest. The Fall 2021 campaign also marks a new direction for Moose Knuckles upon last year’s hiring of its creative director, Brody Baker.

“In the past 24 months, Moose Knuckles has had significant global growth, and our increased presence on the world stage has helped us refine our brand image. But our story will never change — Moose Knuckles will always be synonymous with luxury outerwear engineered for the Canadian tundra and designed for the city,” Baker shared with NYLON in an exclusive statement. “However, what will change, is how we bring that to life. For our Fall/Winter 2021 collection, we want to inspire fun despite all the negativity in the world. David, Pete, Emily, and Adwoa all love to have a good time. That’s what made working with them so provocative. Putting a team of like-minded creatives, like these guys, together in a room is like creating the perfect storm.”

Moose Knuckles’ Fall 2021 collection is now available to shop in stores and online on its website. While we wait for the brand to reveal even more images and behind-the-scenes content, you can check out the celebrity models’ solo images from the campaign in more detail, below.

Photo by David LaChapelle

Photo by David LaChapelle