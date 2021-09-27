India Roby
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 21: Bella Hadid is seen in Tribeca on September 21, 2021 in New York ...
Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Fashion

13 Matching Plaid Sets To Channel Cher Horowitz This Fall

Plaid is the new black.

Fall is finally here, and that means we’re swapping out our strappy bikinis and tank tops for more “cool girl autumn” ‘fits. While we’re starting to bundle up for the incoming sweater weather, there’s no better way to update your fall wardrobe than with a classic plaid print — and trust us, it looks even better as a matching set.

If you’re not convinced about piling on the checkered motif, all of our favorite “It” girls have been seen head-to-toe in plaid. Take Bella Hadid for example, who was most recently seen on in New York City wearing a black-and-white plaid cropped puffed-sleeve blazer and pants set from Kiko Kostadinov, with a white keyhole top. She paired the look with square-toed boots, an initial “B” necklace by Dilara Findikoglu, and a black Chanel tote bag. There’s also Olivia Rodrigo, who visited the White House in a vintage pink plaid skirt suit from Chanel, back in July. She paired her preppy look with platform heels and a tiny handbag. Whether you’re looking to channel your inner Cher Horowitzwho’s most known for her iconic all-yellow plaid blazer and pleated mini skirt combo in Clueless — or wanting to achieve the ultimate dark academia vibes, you can never go wrong with some plaid.

And although the uniformity of a matching printed set may seem daunting at first, accessorizing and layering are both essential. Start with your basic tops and move on to statement jewelry pieces and shoes. If you have more confidence, you can even experiment with mixing prints and textures, like stripes and gingham. The print also comes in a variety of colorways, so you can still add pops of color to your fall wardrobe. Plaid sets are known to have a polished silhouette, whether you opt for a mini skirt or loose-fitted trousers, there are ultimately no limits to your go-to fall look.

If you’re looking to add the versatile print to your closet this season, check out 13 of our must-have picks of matching plaid sets, below.

CHECKED JACKET WITH CONTRASTING NECKTIE
Maje
CHECKED PLEATED SKIRT
Maje

This pink skirt suit is close to Olivia Rodrigo’s vintage Chanel look.

Better Together Set
Free People

If pants and skirts aren’t your thing, how about this jacket-and-dress set?

Heartbreak Cropped Blazer in Pink Plaid
ASOS
Heartbreak Tailored Pants in Pink Plaid
ASOS

Pink is totally fall-friendly, especially in a plaid print.

FULL TILT Plaid Women's Camp Shirt
Tillys
FULL TILT Plaid Slit Skirt
Tillys

A cropped jacket and mini skirt for the ultimate Clueless outfit.

Plaid Double Breasted Blazer
Express
High Waisted Plaid Stirrup Leggings
Express

This polished plaid set is perfect for going back to the office.

Saylor Bethanie Top & Skirt Set
Revolve

A cozy take on the plaid set in a checkered knit.

Poster Girl SHE'S BEEN MEAN CROPPED TWEED BLAZER
Dolls Kill
Poster Girl SHE'S BEEN MEAN TWEED MINI SKIRT
Dolls Kill

Pair this with a bra top and black tights and you have yourself a going-out look, too.

DARK ACADEMIA

Margaux Blazer
Wilfred
Classic Mini Skirt
Wilfred

This ensemble is giving us dark academia vibes.

Windsor Blazer
La Ligne
Windsor Pant
La Ligne

If plaid-on-plaid isn’t your thing, try a striped pant in a similar colorway.

CHRISTA CROPPED PLAID JACKET
ASTR The Label
CHRISTA PLAID MINI SKIRT
ASTR The Label

This houndstooth set is what we want to wear all of fall.

Car Coat in Plaid Wool
Theory
Straight Slit Pant in Plaid Wool
Theory

Try the plaid matching set in unpexpected silhouettes.

Mystero Reversible Check Cardigan
Maje
Joris Plaid Pleated Cotton Skirt
Maje

For those who want to take their plaid look to the next level.

Single-Breasted Plaid Blazer
Vivienne Westwood
Summer Checked Pleated Kilt Skirt
Vivienne Westwood

This Vivienne Westwood plaid set is at the top of our wishlist.