13 Matching Plaid Sets To Channel Cher Horowitz This Fall

Fall is finally here, and that means we’re swapping out our strappy bikinis and tank tops for more “cool girl autumn” ‘fits. While we’re starting to bundle up for the incoming sweater weather, there’s no better way to update your fall wardrobe than with a classic plaid print — and trust us, it looks even better as a matching set.

If you’re not convinced about piling on the checkered motif, all of our favorite “It” girls have been seen head-to-toe in plaid. Take Bella Hadid for example, who was most recently seen on in New York City wearing a black-and-white plaid cropped puffed-sleeve blazer and pants set from Kiko Kostadinov, with a white keyhole top. She paired the look with square-toed boots, an initial “B” necklace by Dilara Findikoglu, and a black Chanel tote bag. There’s also Olivia Rodrigo, who visited the White House in a vintage pink plaid skirt suit from Chanel, back in July. She paired her preppy look with platform heels and a tiny handbag. Whether you’re looking to channel your inner Cher Horowitz — who’s most known for her iconic all-yellow plaid blazer and pleated mini skirt combo in Clueless — or wanting to achieve the ultimate dark academia vibes, you can never go wrong with some plaid.

And although the uniformity of a matching printed set may seem daunting at first, accessorizing and layering are both essential. Start with your basic tops and move on to statement jewelry pieces and shoes. If you have more confidence, you can even experiment with mixing prints and textures, like stripes and gingham. The print also comes in a variety of colorways, so you can still add pops of color to your fall wardrobe. Plaid sets are known to have a polished silhouette, whether you opt for a mini skirt or loose-fitted trousers, there are ultimately no limits to your go-to fall look.

If you’re looking to add the versatile print to your closet this season, check out 13 of our must-have picks of matching plaid sets, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

DARK ACADEMIA