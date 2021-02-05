Erika Harwood
Courtesy of Teva

14 Platform Sandals That Will Literally Take You To New Heights

We can't wait to wear these.

We may very well be smack-dab in the middle of winter, but that doesn't mean we can't dream of warmer days, our spring wardrobe, and the footwear that will go with it. We're thinking platform sandals are going to have their moment this coming season, offering an extra oomph to your feet, quite literally, with some added height and style.

Brands like The Row, Dries Van Noten, and Gucci have all gotten in on the action, meaning you're bound to see the style everywhere (even if it's just scrolling through Instagram while laying on your couch). Luckily, there's no need to drop hundreds upon hundreds of dollars on a pair of platform flip-flops (though, how you choose to spend your stimulus check is none of my business). Popular, more affordable brands like UGG and Dr. Martens are offering their own take on the burgeoning trend. Even Teva has teamed up with Anna Sui on a lust-worthy platform at a cool $150.

Below, check out 14 of the coolest platform sandals to take you into spring and beyond.

Flatform Universal Anna
Teva x Anna Sui

The classic Teva sandal got a little upgrade with its latest collab with Anna Sui.

FLUFFITA
UGG

Treat your feet to these uber-fluffy platform slides.

Brooklyn Low Wedge
Crocs

Crocs' clog is having a moment, but that doesn't mean you should sleep on its other on-trend offerings.

THE ZOELIE
Stuart Weitzman

The 2021 upgrade to the jelly sandal.

Myles Slides
Dr. Martens

Can't seem to part with your Docs? Turns out you don't have to.

Platform sandals
Sincerely, Tommy

Buttery vegan leather in a perfectly neutral caramel hue.

Arizona Platform
Birkenstock

Even Birkenstocks want to get in on the added height.

Chunky Buckle Sandal
Buffalo

A chunky platform with buckle details.

Melinda Platform Sandals
Roxy

An elevated memory foam flip-flop.

Decatur Snake Multi Platform Sandal
Kelsi Dagger

Soft laces to give you a comfortable and secure fit.

AHEAD OF THE GAME PLATFORM SANDALS
dELiA*s by Dolls Kill

Take it all the way back to the '90s with these throwback sandals, courtesy of everyone's favorite catalogue: dELiA*s.

Strappy Flatform Sandals
Charles & Keith

Skinny straps let the flatform heel do all the talking.

Misia Platform Wedge Sandal
Camper

An actually acceptable (and cute!) wedge.

Platform Sandals
Moschino

A three-inch flatform with a snap ankle closure.