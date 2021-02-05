We may very well be smack-dab in the middle of winter, but that doesn't mean we can't dream of warmer days, our spring wardrobe, and the footwear that will go with it. We're thinking platform sandals are going to have their moment this coming season, offering an extra oomph to your feet, quite literally, with some added height and style.

Brands like The Row, Dries Van Noten, and Gucci have all gotten in on the action, meaning you're bound to see the style everywhere (even if it's just scrolling through Instagram while laying on your couch). Luckily, there's no need to drop hundreds upon hundreds of dollars on a pair of platform flip-flops (though, how you choose to spend your stimulus check is none of my business). Popular, more affordable brands like UGG and Dr. Martens are offering their own take on the burgeoning trend. Even Teva has teamed up with Anna Sui on a lust-worthy platform at a cool $150.

Below, check out 14 of the coolest platform sandals to take you into spring and beyond.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.