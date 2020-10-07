It seems like preppy staples have taken over our fall wardrobes. From pleated skirts to chunky loafers, polished garments are what we're shopping for this new season. Another piece to add to the list? Polo sweaters. The underrated knitwear style is currently replacing our favorite crewneck pullovers and cozy turtlenecks that we've worn nearly every fall.

But it’s never a bad idea to mix things up, so we’re stocking up on chunky polo sweaters in bold, cheery colors, like fiery red and bright turquoise. We’re also looking for lightweight ribbed long-sleeve knit tops with collars in more neutral tones, like camel and navy. For those who would rather make a statement with their sweaters, brands like & Other Stories and Ganni are bringing brooch-style buttons as well as some cool funky patterns. And if you want to take the knitwear trend up a notch, try the look in a full-on sweater dress for the ultimate cozy outfit.

Whatever your preference may be, there's probably a new sweater out there for you to add to your fall wardrobe. Below, we picked 17 choices to shop right now.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.