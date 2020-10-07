Jacquelyn Greenfield and Maria Bobila
Updated: 
Originally Published: 
Courtesy of & Other Stories

Fashion

The Polo Sweater Is The Top Fall Knitwear Trend To Wear All Season

It's time to mix things up.

fb
tw

It seems like preppy staples have taken over our fall wardrobes. From pleated skirts to chunky loafers, polished garments are what we're shopping for this new season. Another piece to add to the list? Polo sweaters. The underrated knitwear style is currently replacing our favorite crewneck pullovers and cozy turtlenecks that we've worn nearly every fall.

But it’s never a bad idea to mix things up, so we’re stocking up on chunky polo sweaters in bold, cheery colors, like fiery red and bright turquoise. We’re also looking for lightweight ribbed long-sleeve knit tops with collars in more neutral tones, like camel and navy. For those who would rather make a statement with their sweaters, brands like & Other Stories and Ganni are bringing brooch-style buttons as well as some cool funky patterns. And if you want to take the knitwear trend up a notch, try the look in a full-on sweater dress for the ultimate cozy outfit.

Whatever your preference may be, there's probably a new sweater out there for you to add to your fall wardrobe. Below, we picked 17 choices to shop right now.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Ribbed Polo Sweater, $49.95 $24
Gap

Think back to the days of school uniforms when it was so easy to just throw on a polo. Now just swap the khaki’s for a cute pair of jeans.

TNA Cozy Fleece Boyfriend Polo Sweatshirt
Aritzia

Your favorite sweatshirt just got updated with a sporty and posh collar.

Wool and Alpaca Blend Polo Sweater
Zara

All the bright feels of spring and summer in a super warm winter wool and alpaca blend.

Wool Knit Polo Sweater
& Other Stories

This isn’t your grandmothers brooch wool sweater. Give all the fancy Upper Eastside vibes with this gem.

Ruffle-Collar Ribbed Merino Wool Sweater
J.Crew

If you live for black & white stripes this sweater is for you. Plus, the ruffle collar detail is giving all the prep school vibes we’re loving at the moment.

Wool Mix Knit Blouse
Ganni

Wolf grey sweater with silver jewel accents, what’s not to love?

Jackie Polo Sweater
Garage

If you’ve been itching to give the chocolate brown trend a try, this is the polo sweater for you.

The Cashmere Collared Sweater
Everlane

You know how during this time of year we all want a bright red top, sweater, or jacket? Allow us to introduce you to this years ‘It’ red sweater.

BDG Zephyr Pullover Polo Sweater
Urban Outfitters

Bright and bold orange color-blocking works so well on this style.

Tipped Davie Polo Sweater
Madewell

Only true prepster’s can pull of subtle stripe detailing on the collar and cuffs.

Collared Sweater
H&M

Add bright pops of color into your wardrobe this season with this sweater.

Ibiza Polo Shirt
Cotton Citizen

Meet the sweater that’s going to replace your go-to turtleneck.

Dean Pullover
Free People

With the right half-zip and you can play around with the collar to fit your style best.

Curve Sweater With Polo Neck in Rib in Oatmeal
ASOS

A cozy and comfy chunky rib knit for under 40 bucks? You just can’t beat that.

90s Sharkbite Long-Sleeve Polo Sweater
Abercrombie

Have all the style of this new trend in the comfort of your favorite fleece.

Color Midi Knit Dress
Whistles

The polo sweater dress comes in a cozy midi dress, too, thanks to Whistles.

Rib Collar Sweater Dress
Eloquii

A short-sleeve collared sweater dress for your in-between-seasons wardrobe.

This article was originally published on