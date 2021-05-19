The Fashion Essentials You Need To Dress Like A Pop Star

In April, a fashion-inspired trend took over TikTok that had users dressing like their favorite pop stars of the 2000s. From thinking up outfits for rehearsals, signing autographs, hiding from the paparazzi, and on-stage performances, these DIY looks were the ultimate throwback to Y2K fashion and paid homage to the nostalgic (and sometimes fictional) wardrobes of Britney Spears, Hilary Duff, Hannah Montana, and more.

Today, some of our favorite pop stars still channel that glitzy era of bedazzled apparel, pastel color palettes, and statement accessories. This time around, though, the style comes with a modern twist, whether it’s updating flip-flop platforms with a pair of heeled mules or swapping butterfly clips (RIP) with today’s “It” accessory: a padded headband. But no matter the year or generation, a beloved artist’s stylish aesthetic will likely stand the test of time — or at least live forever on mood boards and among fandoms.

Inspired by Olivia Rodrigo’s cover shoot for NYLON’s Music Issue, we gathered up the exact pieces (and some similar recommendations) that she wore for you to channel your own inner pop star, below.

