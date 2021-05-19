Maria Bobila
Photo by AB+DM

Shop the Cover

The Fashion Essentials You Need To Dress Like A Pop Star

Inspired by Olivia Rodrigo’s cover shoot for NYLON’s Music Issue.

fb
tw
The Music Issue

In April, a fashion-inspired trend took over TikTok that had users dressing like their favorite pop stars of the 2000s. From thinking up outfits for rehearsals, signing autographs, hiding from the paparazzi, and on-stage performances, these DIY looks were the ultimate throwback to Y2K fashion and paid homage to the nostalgic (and sometimes fictional) wardrobes of Britney Spears, Hilary Duff, Hannah Montana, and more.

Today, some of our favorite pop stars still channel that glitzy era of bedazzled apparel, pastel color palettes, and statement accessories. This time around, though, the style comes with a modern twist, whether it’s updating flip-flop platforms with a pair of heeled mules or swapping butterfly clips (RIP) with today’s “It” accessory: a padded headband. But no matter the year or generation, a beloved artist’s stylish aesthetic will likely stand the test of time — or at least live forever on mood boards and among fandoms.

Inspired by Olivia Rodrigo’s cover shoot for NYLON’s Music Issue, we gathered up the exact pieces (and some similar recommendations) that she wore for you to channel your own inner pop star, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Butterfly Crush Earrings
Frasier Sterling

The Sour star is known for butterfly motifs. This sparkling set of earrings would easily match her aesthetic.

Patchwork Dye Corset Top
For Good Luck

A patchwork print with an on-trend corset silhouette is bound to make a statement.

Ruffle-Detail Short Skirt
Blumarine

Long, breezy ruffles on a short skirt for when it’s time to dance with friends again.

Two Butterfly Pendant
Van Cleef & Arpels

If you want to take your butterfly jewelry obsession to the next, high-end level.

Uplift Camel Patent
Steve Madden

These are the ultimate night-out heels for the summer.

Orange Panorama Tank Top
Maryam Nassir Zadeh

A cozy knit in a bright orange hue will soon become your go-to basic.

Orange Ceylon Cardigan
Maryam Nassir Zadeh

And pair it with this matching orange cardigan to make it a full-on set.

Cady Bead-Embellished Miniskirt
Miu Miu

A pretty beaded miniskirt by Miu Miu is always on our wishlist.

Revival Mule
Louis Vuitton

A low-key monogram style that goes with every outfit.

Champagne Wishes Necklace
Jordan Road Jewelry

This crystal-studded necklace will dress up any look.

Rimless '90s Square Sunglasses With Diamante Side Cut Out Detail In Silver
ASOS Design

Calling all Y2K fashion fans: These sunglasses are back again.

Ruched Bra Top
Supriya Lele

Layer this cool, see-through top over leather pants, a mini skirt, or bike shorts.

Jackie 1961 Mini Shoulder Bag
Gucci

No pop star’s wardrobe is complete without a designer bag. We love this vintage-inspired style in a playful blue color.

Avenue Twisted Leather Mules
Jimmy Choo

This mule comes with unexpected details, like a twisted leather knot and curved heel.

No BS Tank Top
Aerie

A classic white tank for tour rehearsals, or just pretending that it is.

Crackled Painted Slim-fit Pants, Bone White
Givenchy

These pants with crackled paint could be a fun DIY attempt, too.

Penelope Mule
Paris Texas

A pair of hot pink heels that you’ll always want to show off.

Earrings
Chanel

These Chanel earrings feel fresh and modern with their neon jewels.

White Re-Nylon Headband
Prada

*The* headband, courtesy of Prada and its sustainability-minded Re-Nylon initiative.

Double Take Sequin Mini Dress
Free People

A no-fail party dress (and Paris Hilton-approved).

The Knee High
Comme Si

Cozy knee-high socks if you don’t want to go bare-legged.

Kitty Black Spazzolato
Labucq

Need an alternative to heels? Try a sturdy platform loafer.