The Colorful Launches To Shop And Support For Pride Month
Featuring chunky rainbow sneakers, customizable phone cases, and more.
June has finally arrived and aside from marking the beginning of summer, it’s time to celebrate Pride, the LGBTQ+ community, and all of the contributions made throughout history.
With many of 2022’s #Pride-related festivities bound to take up your entire schedule this month, you might be looking to stock up on more rainbow-inspired wardrobe staples or better yet, directly shopping from and supporting queer designers, especially those from the trans and nonbinary community. While there are no stopping corporations from essentially exploiting Pride Month, we can at least use our dollars to purchase from brands who are not only transparent in their progress towards more inclusivity, but also those who actively empower LGBTQ+ creators and donate their proceeds to foundations such as The Trevor Project, GSLEN, The Ali Forney Center, and more.
Check out some of our favorite fashion brands we’re looking to shop this Pride Month, with more to be added in the coming weeks, below.
COS is teaming up with creators from the LGBTQ+ community on a Pride-inspired capsule collection. A limited-edition “Oh, To Be a Rainbow!” T-shirt designed by French singer SOKO is inspired by her song with the same name and and 100% of the profits from sales will be donated to Kaleidoscope Trust, Choose Love, and The Trevor Project.
Converse’s coveted sneaker is getting a colorful makeover for Pride Month. The Run Star Motion silhouette features a rainbow gradient midsole, a Pride gradient star on the ankle patch, and Pride Unity flag webbing on the tongue. The brand is also celebrating its Pride 365 initiative by teaming up with community partners such as It Gets Better Project, The Ali Forney Center, Skate Like A Girl, Theater Offensive, Out Metrowest, BAGLY (the Boston Alliance of Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual, and Transgender Youth), and Las Fotas Project.
UGG has reimagined its beloved and plushy silhouette just for Pride Month, with the Fluff Yeah shoe coming in colorways that represent different flags from the LGBTQ+ community. The newly-released shoes were made with the help of the HERproject and proceeds will be donated to The Trevor Project.
Superga & Baja East recently launched a capsule collection in celebration of Pride Month. Superga’s most signature styles, the 2750's and 2795's, are decorated with fun ‘Bajawood’ and ‘Malibu Wild Horse’ prints. Proceeds from the collection will be donated to The Ali Forney Center, an organization that provides LGBTQ+ youths with shelter and other essential resources.
Kate Spade’s rainbow-inspired accessories have finally dropped, and this time, the brand has teamed up with Brooklyn-based visual artist Perryn Ford on pieces like this heart-printed mini wallet. Not to mention, Kate Spade has donated $150,000 to The Trevor Project, with an additional 10% of profits donated to the foundation from its Rainbow collection.