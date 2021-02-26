Whether you're nostalgic for childhood cartoons of the past or new to the iconic early-aughts show, millennials and Gen Z'ers alike have an undeniable love for The PowerPuff Girls. Now you can showcase your fandom with a new collection of of merch from Princess Polly. The new launch comes at perfect time to prep your wardrobe for warmer days ahead, or gear up for the anticipated live-action remake.

The brand and retailer recently released a series of Y2K-inspired T-shirts in both oversized and cropped fits that feature the show's beloved characters — Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup — in a variety of colors. Some key pieces include the PowerPuff Jump for Joy Tie-Dye Tee that features the superhero trio and their iconic bubble-lettered logo on a pastel pink, blue, and yellow tie-dyed oversize T-shirt. Another is the PowerPuff Hero Worship Cropped Tee that shows the girls beach-ready with oversized sunglasses and a quote saying, "Super cute, super fierce" because, like the PowerPuff Girls, so are you.

The Princess Polly x PowerPuff Girls collection comes in sizes XS to XL with prices going from $47 to $62 and is exclusively available on PrincessPolly.com now. Get a closer look at the nostalgic collection, below.

Princess Polly x PowerPuff Girls

Princess Polly x PowerPuff Girls