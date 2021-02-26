Fashion
Princess Polly Releases Ultra Y2K Collection with 'The Powerpuff Girls'
Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup are back.
Whether you're nostalgic for childhood cartoons of the past or new to the iconic early-aughts show, millennials and Gen Z'ers alike have an undeniable love for The PowerPuff Girls. Now you can showcase your fandom with a new collection of of merch from Princess Polly. The new launch comes at perfect time to prep your wardrobe for warmer days ahead, or gear up for the anticipated live-action remake.
The brand and retailer recently released a series of Y2K-inspired T-shirts in both oversized and cropped fits that feature the show's beloved characters — Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup — in a variety of colors. Some key pieces include the PowerPuff Jump for Joy Tie-Dye Tee that features the superhero trio and their iconic bubble-lettered logo on a pastel pink, blue, and yellow tie-dyed oversize T-shirt. Another is the PowerPuff Hero Worship Cropped Tee that shows the girls beach-ready with oversized sunglasses and a quote saying, "Super cute, super fierce" because, like the PowerPuff Girls, so are you.
The Princess Polly x PowerPuff Girls collection comes in sizes XS to XL with prices going from $47 to $62 and is exclusively available on PrincessPolly.com now. Get a closer look at the nostalgic collection, below.