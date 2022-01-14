Whether evidenced by the celebrities in Aspen, the aprés-ski aesthetic across Instagram, or the current sub-zero temperatures, it’s officially puffer jacket season and we’re here for it. The winter coat trend has never been more relevant in fashion than this season, as it’s slowly become an outerwear staple among designer collections, especially the most recent Fall 2021 runways, and that influence has carried through to our favorite stylish creators and celebrities alike.

The puffer is arguably the most classic piece in your winter wardrobe, but it’s gone through a number of exciting transformations lately, so it’s imperative to get the right one. We’ve rounded up the top puffer trends this season — prints, bright colors, cropped, long, faux leather, and metallic — and shopped them all out for you to easily pick a favorite.

The line between function and fashion is hyper-important when it comes to a practical garment like the puffer and some brands are nailing both. Apparis and Stand Studio are known for great outerwear so they are an obvious go-to for exemplary, and cute, puffers, while activewear brands like Alo Yoga and Lululemon have perfected technical yet trendy puffers.

Keep an eye on your favorite stars as they embark on a few weekend trips to the slopes for more puffer inspiration. Recent sightings include Hailey Bieber in a cropped gray Prada puffer and Rihanna in an oversized Miu Miu coat. In the meantime, get shopping for your trendy everyday puffer, below.

Puffer Jacket Trend No. 1: Prints

Maximal-leaning printed puffers are one of the key street style statements for winter. Try them in trending motifs, like graphic black-and-white, checkerboard, and bandana. Don’t be afraid to pick a bold coat as your outfit’s standout piece.

Puffer Jacket Trend No. 2: Bright Colors

Neon, dopamine-inducing colors are one of the most exciting trends this year and winter wear is no exception. Bright puffers in magenta, highlighter yellow, and cerulean make the perfect statement coat.

Puffer Jacket Trend No. 3: Cropped

A cropped jacket in the winter might seem counterintuitive but a puffer’s padded warmth will still keep you cozy during the coldest temps. Plus, the short silhouette gives this classic outerwear style a super modern look.

Puffer Jacket Trend No. 4: Long Coats

For ultimate warmth, wind protection, and overall style, opt for a long puffer that hits mid-calf. Aritzia makes an ultra-warm version for its Super Puff line while Stand Studio offers a quilted chocolate brown puffer coat that adds polish to any winter look.

Puffer Jacket Trend No. 5: Faux Leather

A sleek, yet still trendy, way to sport the puffer is in faux leather. Brands like Apparis and Alo Yoga have nailed the supple leather look. Pick a jewel tone or neutral shade to keep your outerwear elevated.

Puffer Jacket Trend No. 6: Metallic

Another simple update to the puffer is a shiny finish. Picking a metallic puffer in a classic shade or even a bold color makes for an instantly modern look, and can also take your puffer into your evening wardrobe.