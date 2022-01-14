Copelyn Bengel
Courtesy of Sprayground

6 Puffer Jacket Trends To Brave The Winter Chill In Style

From cropped to statement prints, it’s officially puffer season.

Whether evidenced by the celebrities in Aspen, the aprés-ski aesthetic across Instagram, or the current sub-zero temperatures, it’s officially puffer jacket season and we’re here for it. The winter coat trend has never been more relevant in fashion than this season, as it’s slowly become an outerwear staple among designer collections, especially the most recent Fall 2021 runways, and that influence has carried through to our favorite stylish creators and celebrities alike.

The puffer is arguably the most classic piece in your winter wardrobe, but it’s gone through a number of exciting transformations lately, so it’s imperative to get the right one. We’ve rounded up the top puffer trends this season — prints, bright colors, cropped, long, faux leather, and metallic — and shopped them all out for you to easily pick a favorite.

The line between function and fashion is hyper-important when it comes to a practical garment like the puffer and some brands are nailing both. Apparis and Stand Studio are known for great outerwear so they are an obvious go-to for exemplary, and cute, puffers, while activewear brands like Alo Yoga and Lululemon have perfected technical yet trendy puffers.

Keep an eye on your favorite stars as they embark on a few weekend trips to the slopes for more puffer inspiration. Recent sightings include Hailey Bieber in a cropped gray Prada puffer and Rihanna in an oversized Miu Miu coat. In the meantime, get shopping for your trendy everyday puffer, below.

Puffer Jacket Trend No. 1: Prints

Maximal-leaning printed puffers are one of the key street style statements for winter. Try them in trending motifs, like graphic black-and-white, checkerboard, and bandana. Don’t be afraid to pick a bold coat as your outfit’s standout piece.

Chamba Palo Jacket
Mandinga
Scout Checkered Puffer Jacket
The Ragged Priest
Callista Long Sleeve Puffer Jacket
Pistola Denim
Borogodo Metallic Reversible Puffer Jacket

Puffer Jacket Trend No. 2: Bright Colors

Neon, dopamine-inducing colors are one of the most exciting trends this year and winter wear is no exception. Bright puffers in magenta, highlighter yellow, and cerulean make the perfect statement coat.

Wunder Puff Jacket
Lululemon
MONEYGRAM PUFFER JACKET
Sprayground
ROLAND PUFFER JACKET
Levi's
Ramp Run Puffer Jacket in Soft Purple
P.E Nation

Puffer Jacket Trend No. 3: Cropped

A cropped jacket in the winter might seem counterintuitive but a puffer’s padded warmth will still keep you cozy during the coldest temps. Plus, the short silhouette gives this classic outerwear style a super modern look.

Yellow Cropped Puffer Jacket
Pyer Moss
Nuptse Cropped Puffer Jacket
The North Face
TommyxTimberland Cropped Puffer Jacket
Tommy Hilfiger
Y2K Cropped Puffer Jacket
UO

Puffer Jacket Trend No. 4: Long Coats

For ultimate warmth, wind protection, and overall style, opt for a long puffer that hits mid-calf. Aritzia makes an ultra-warm version for its Super Puff line while Stand Studio offers a quilted chocolate brown puffer coat that adds polish to any winter look.

Black Epuff Long Jacket
Daily Paper
The Super Puff Long
Aritzia
Sage Coat
Stand Studio
The Duvet Puffer
Everlane

Puffer Jacket Trend No. 5: Faux Leather

A sleek, yet still trendy, way to sport the puffer is in faux leather. Brands like Apparis and Alo Yoga have nailed the supple leather look. Pick a jewel tone or neutral shade to keep your outerwear elevated.

FAUX LEATHER GOLD RUSH PUFFER
Alo Yoga
Faux Leather Puffer Jacket
En Saison
Jemma Puffer
Apparis
Faux Leather Puffer Coat
Eloquii

Puffer Jacket Trend No. 6: Metallic

Another simple update to the puffer is a shiny finish. Picking a metallic puffer in a classic shade or even a bold color makes for an instantly modern look, and can also take your puffer into your evening wardrobe.

Hooded Relaxed Fit Parka
Lit Activewear
Heavyweight Cropped Oversized Puffer Jacket
Gap
KELIS SHORT PUFFER - ROSE
The Frankie Shop
Maxi Shiny Puffer Jacket
Lattelier