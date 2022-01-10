Welcome to NYLON's Fit Picks, a weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits.

With the first official week of 2022 finally out of the way, it seems that some of our favorite style stars are starting off the new year with a more workout-friendly wardrobe.

On Saturday, Jan. 8, Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid were spotted in athleisure looks while leaving a pilates class in Los Angeles. In the recent off-duty photos, Bieber was captured wearing a gray puffer jacket from Prada, along with a pair of high-waisted gray leggings from Alo Yoga and coveted sneakers from the Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance collaboration. She also carried a canvas tote bag with a green juice in hand, of course.

By her side, Bella Hadid sported a white long-sleeved crop top with a pair of black high-waisted leggings, also from Alo Yoga, and a denim jacket. She paired her workout look with a brown vintage Prada Tessuto shoulder bag and retro-inspired white Nike Air Max ‘95 sneakers. Both Bieber and Hadid accessorized with micro-mini sunglasses, with Bieber wearing a pair from L.A.-based jewelry label Jacquie Aiche.

Ahead, check out the rest of our favorite celebrity looks from the past week, including Lady Gaga in Rodarte, Julia Fox’s street style ‘fit, Zendaya in vintage Valentino, and more.

Kim Kardashian

Shortly after being spotted on a Bahamas getaway with her alleged beau Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian uploaded her vacation outfit to Instagram. In the post, she is wearing a black bonded scuba bodysuit from Maximilian’s Spring 2022 collection, paired with wide-legged ripped jeans and pointed heels, which gave the illusion of the trendy pelvic cutouts.

Lizzo

While appearing as a guest judge on the latest episode of Rupaul’s Drag Race, Lizzo went full glam in a dazzling ensemble by Michael Brambila, paired with spiral earring cuffs by Rinaldy Yunardi. She also completed her on-screen look with rings by Shine Like Me Brand and mules by Sophia Webster.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga virtually accepted the Palm Springs Film’s 2021 Icon Award for her lead role in House of Gucci donning a beaded cape dress from Rodarte's Spring 2022 collection.

Lisa from Blackpink

Blackpink’s Lisa posted her belated New Year’s ‘fit sporting an embroidered sweater from Graffitionmind, a streetwear label started by BTS Jungkook’s older brother, and a fuzzy pink beanie by Misu A Barbe. She styled her outfit with black pants from Balenciaga, purple UGG Coquette slippers, and necklaces from Bvlgari and L.A. jewelry brand Established.

Zendaya

On Wednesday, Jan. 5, Zendaya attended Euphoria’s Season 2 red carpet photocall in a vintage Valentino dress, hailing from the brand’s Spring 1992 collection and was previously worn by supermodel Linda Evangelista. The dress is adorned in vertical black and white stripes, and she completed her look with diamond drop earrings and rings from Bvlgari, as well as heels by Christian Louboutin.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa celebrated her younger brother’s birthday at an intimate dinner party, wearing a cutout black gown from Christopher Esber paired with black sandals and a bedazzled Balenciaga hourglass handbag.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner was captured in Los Angeles last week rocking a dark gray tailored jacket by Sandro layered over a white button-up and matching white tee. She finished her look with straight denim jeans, black boots, and a black handbag.

Cardi B

Cardi B had the internet talking after she posted her latest outfit on Instagram. In the recent post, she is seen posing next to Dior’s bassinet and stroller in monogrammed pieces also by the fashion house, including an early-aughts coat from John Galliano’s Fall 2000 collection and a matching skirt. The rapper also sported a vintage beige bodysuit with denim pumps by Christian Louboutin.

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter made an appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon back on Tuesday, Jan. 4, in a black ribbed long-sleeve dress from Helmut Lang’s Resort 2022 collection. She completed her outfit with sheer tights and platform black heels.

Julia Fox

Uncut Gems breakout star (and supposed girlfriend to Kanye West) Julia Fox was seen in New York City wearing a blue Sies Marjan coat, paired with a black turtleneck top and trousers, along with pointed heels and leather gloves.

Brie Larson

Brie Larson was seen in the biggest “going-out” trend while courtside at a Lakers game on New Year’s Eve wearing a beige-colored corset from L.A.-based label Joah Brown, which she paired with a matching colored blazer, straight-leg blue jeans, and a pair of fuzzy, feathered mules.

Florence Pugh

On Monday, Jan. 3, Florence Pugh celebrated her 26th birthday (and a new makeover) in a baby blue turtleneck sweater from Tory Burch, which she styled with a red plaid mini skirt, sheer tights, and a gold chain necklace. She completed her birthday look with a pair of white chunky sneakers from Miu Miu.