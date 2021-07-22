Copelyn Bengel
This Racy Cutouts Trend Is A Favorite Among Celebrities

Bella Hadid, Kim Kardashian, and Rihanna approved.

As quarantine fashion begins its descent, the dearly-missed going-out trends are returning with a vengeance and showing a lot of skin. Stylish celebrities are leading the skin-baring charge with new iterations of the minimalistic cutout trend that has resurfaced since the early aughts. Move over nap dresses and loungewear, it’s time to embrace the pelvic cutout and let it all hang out.

Street style connoisseur Bella Hadid first sparked the trend with her viral “ovary pants” from Paris. The all-black ensemble consisted of a tank top and leggings, which featured cutouts strategically placed across her hips. More pelvic cutouts among celebrities ensued: Kim Kardashian followed up on the trend a few days later in the Vatican with a Barragán gown that exposed her midriff and pelvic area, and the revealing look was also endorsed by Dua Lipa and Rihanna.

Cutouts are not an entirely new invention when it comes to sexy minimal dressing. We’ve already seen plenty of clothing with collarbone exposure or a window midriff cutout. But brands like Maximilian and Miaou are showing you how to bring this look to your daytime wardrobe. The hip slivers and pelvic cutouts are primarily placed on casual trousers or simple skirts that can pair with your go-to T-shirt or crop top. Though, a few options also place the cutouts on dressier pieces with string details. Notable designers, like Dion Lee, Cult Gaia, and Jonathan Simkhai, even sent this trend down the Fall 2021 runways, as well, so this cult-favorite trend is bound to have legs, too.

If you (and your pelvis) are ready to try this cutout style, then shop our favorite picks from the trend, below.

Wide Leg Pants w/Side Belt
Nolulls

This wide-leg pant’s two side buckle belts create a subtle cutout detail. The pair also comes in black.

Cut Out Knit Midi Skirt
Michael Costello

This knit midi skirt is a classic with an added hip cutout twist.

LIME CUT OUT MAXI DRESS
Pretty Hurts

In striking lime, this bodycon dress has a sultry side cutout with a built-in thong detail.

TESSA PANT
Cult Gaia

These breezy silk twill trousers have string details at the hip that revamp your traditional black pant.

Cut-Out Detail Skirt - White
FORMA

This A-line white skirt has a sneaky hip cutout that eases you into the revealing trend.

HOSTESS PANT
Subsurface

A play on the whale tail fad, this ribbed cotton pant is a Y2K classic.

Carrie Pant
I.Am.Gia

The choice “ovary pant” of Bella Hadid, this pair of black flare pants have a unique pelvic cutout with a center buckle detail.

Cut-Out Hosiery Mini Skirt
Dion Lee

In barely-there beige, this stretchy skirt has two sets of hip-grazing buckles.

CARRIE CUT-OUT MINI SKIRT
Edikted

This black micro mini is complete with double hip cutouts for the ultimate cool-girl look.

Enza Midi Dress
H:ours

This extra strappy cutout dress has an open midriff with a hip-bone tie detail.

Dita Pant
Miaou

The Cadet Kelly pant of your dreams, this camouflage trouser has Y2K-inspired silver rings on each hip bone.

Bunny Skirt in Balm Satin
Sandy Liang

This satin mini skirt’s garter-tie detail gives a cutout look with a stylish illusion.

Wide Leg Cut-Out Jeans
Maison Margiela

Reminiscent of a DIY denim trend, these white jeans have pocket cutouts that add some edge.

Cut Out Slim Bootcut Pants
Yuse

This everyday black trouser has a small hip cutout perfect for a minimal version of the trend.

Delilah Cutout Crinkled Organic Cotton-Gauze Maxi Skirt
Savannah Morrow The Label

In a crinkled organic cotton, this gauze-like skirt features pretty hip cutout details.

GATHERED WAIST CUT OUT MIDI
Good American

An otherwise covered up LBD, this dress has a sultry midsection cutout and high slit.

Denim shorts with cut-out detail
Bershka

For a more casual version of the trend, these denim shorts with cutout pockets are a great summertime option.

Empire Flare Cut-Out Pants
Adika

These black flare trousers are sans hip fabric with three dainty strap accents.

Cutout Pleated Wool Mini Skirt
Maximilian

This skirt is Rihanna’s way of wearing the trend. It is ultra-short with an adjustable tie back.

FINE SPACEDYE KNIT CUT OUT MAXI BEACH DRESS
Jaded London

In a summer knit, this maxi dress features extended midriff cutouts for some lower body skin.

Penne Linen Skirt
Reformation

This beige linen skirt has a fitted silhouette with a tie-back that creates waist cutouts.

ORGANIC COTTON CUT-OUT MIDI SKIRT
Tibi

In an asymmetrical silhouette, this black skirt has an unconventional side belt to accent the cutout.