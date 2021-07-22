As quarantine fashion begins its descent, the dearly-missed going-out trends are returning with a vengeance and showing a lot of skin. Stylish celebrities are leading the skin-baring charge with new iterations of the minimalistic cutout trend that has resurfaced since the early aughts. Move over nap dresses and loungewear, it’s time to embrace the pelvic cutout and let it all hang out.

Street style connoisseur Bella Hadid first sparked the trend with her viral “ovary pants” from Paris. The all-black ensemble consisted of a tank top and leggings, which featured cutouts strategically placed across her hips. More pelvic cutouts among celebrities ensued: Kim Kardashian followed up on the trend a few days later in the Vatican with a Barragán gown that exposed her midriff and pelvic area, and the revealing look was also endorsed by Dua Lipa and Rihanna.

Cutouts are not an entirely new invention when it comes to sexy minimal dressing. We’ve already seen plenty of clothing with collarbone exposure or a window midriff cutout. But brands like Maximilian and Miaou are showing you how to bring this look to your daytime wardrobe. The hip slivers and pelvic cutouts are primarily placed on casual trousers or simple skirts that can pair with your go-to T-shirt or crop top. Though, a few options also place the cutouts on dressier pieces with string details. Notable designers, like Dion Lee, Cult Gaia, and Jonathan Simkhai, even sent this trend down the Fall 2021 runways, as well, so this cult-favorite trend is bound to have legs, too.

If you (and your pelvis) are ready to try this cutout style, then shop our favorite picks from the trend, below.

