A quilted jacket is a timeless staple. Brands like Burberry, Chanel, and Ralph Lauren have made them classic pieces for decades, guaranteeing that it remain a wearable option at just about any moment in time. While the quilted jacket may seem a little stuffy for most, you don't have to be an independently wealthy prep school graduate or chic grandmother to pull it off.

Brands like Alpha Industries, Frankie Shop, Madewell, and more have produced their own interpretations of the look fit for just about any style — from classic button ups to neon puffers and fur-collared bombers.

Right now is an opportune time to find your quilted match as we've now reached the awkward season when precipitation levels and temperatures are almost entirely unpredictable. All I can say for sure is that most parts of the continental United States are cold and damp, and jackets are a necessity.

Check out (and shop!) some of the best quilted jackets on the market right now, below.

