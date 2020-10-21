Erika Harwood
11 Cool Spins On The Classic Quilted Jacket

It's officially quilted szn.

A quilted jacket is a timeless staple. Brands like Burberry, Chanel, and Ralph Lauren have made them classic pieces for decades, guaranteeing that it remain a wearable option at just about any moment in time. While the quilted jacket may seem a little stuffy for most, you don't have to be an independently wealthy prep school graduate or chic grandmother to pull it off.

Brands like Alpha Industries, Frankie Shop, Madewell, and more have produced their own interpretations of the look fit for just about any style — from classic button ups to neon puffers and fur-collared bombers.

Right now is an opportune time to find your quilted match as we've now reached the awkward season when precipitation levels and temperatures are almost entirely unpredictable. All I can say for sure is that most parts of the continental United States are cold and damp, and jackets are a necessity.

Check out (and shop!) some of the best quilted jackets on the market right now, below.

ALS/92 LINER
Alpha Industries

It may look light, but this Army green jacket is sure to keep you warm through the winter months.

QUILTED SHIRT JACKET
The Frankie Shop

Keep it cinched in this faux-leather jacket.

QUILTED BOMBER JACKET
Pixie Market

Elevate your bomber jacket collection with this quilted puffer.

CAMO NYLON LONGLINE PUFFER JACKET
Torrid

My mom always said it's important to keep your butt warm.

RECYCLED RIPSTOP QUILT COAT
Ganni

Quilted and sustainable. We love to see it!

MID CENTURY QUILT SHIRT
House of Sunny

A vintage-inspired vegan leather jacket with gold snap buttons.

Reversible Quilted Liner Jacket
Madewell

"It's reversible" is the new "it has pockets."

Padded Organic Cotton Denim Jacket
& Other Stories

For those who can't manage to part with their denim jackets.

Emma
Noize

A short puffer with a one-of-a-kind quilting pattern.

Quilted Barn Jacket
J.Crew

A truly classic quilted jacket complete with corduroy collar, available in sizes up to a 3X.

convertible high-neck puffer jacket
adidas by Stella McCartney

Stand out in this bright orange puffer with oversized quilting.