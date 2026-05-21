Rabanne might be a fashion label based in Paris led by a French designer, Julien Dossena, but its roots are global and wide-reaching. Last year, its High Summer collection brought the Rabanne universe to Rio de Janeiro, and for Pre-Fall 2026, it’s bringing things back home to Andalucía in Southern Spain.

The designer Paco Rabanne is most well-known for reinventing Parisian couture with unconventional materials like metal and plastic, but the designer’s given name is Francisco Rabaneda Cuervo — and his home country is Spain. “Returning to Spain felt very instinctive for this second chapter. In Andalucía, emotion exists physically in movement, in sound, in the way people come together,” creative director Dossena tells NYLON exclusively. “I wanted to capture that feeling of anticipation, when energy is still restrained but already fully alive.”

Aitor Laspiur

The rhythmic energy of the region comes to life in the photos and video campaign titled “The Rush,” shot on Spanish stars like Olympic sprinter Carmen Avilés and rising actor Mitch Robles. Southern Spain is the birthplace of flamenco, and the frenetic, chaotic passion of the dance matches the movement of Rabanne’s signature pieces, like sequined maxi skirts, ruched mini dresses, and of course, the brand’s legendary sparkle-disc bags.

Aitor Laspiur

“There is something deeply emotional about reconnecting with the cultural landscape that shaped Paco Rabanne’s imagination,” Dossena goes on to explain. “Andalucía carries an intensity, in movement, rhythm, craft, and collective ritual, that still resonates with the spirit of the maison today.” The imagery starts in the city center, where the inherent tension between release and freedom, movement and stillness finds its core.

The campaign ends in the small village of El Rocío, home to many holy celebrations. The everyday becomes religious, and clothes become not only a tool for communication, but a devout reason for celebration. That’s why this homecoming for Rabanne feels like a prayer, in a way: It brings together the craft of the region with the unmistakable energy of the people you find there.

The Rabanne High Summer 2026 collection is now available shop in boutiques worldwide and on rabanne.com.