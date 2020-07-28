Stylist (and NYLON fashion alum) Rachael Wang has embarked on her first collaboration with swimwear brand Ookioh. Together, they've launched a joint collection of sustainably sourced swimsuits. Los Angeles-based Ookioh has been focused on sustainability, making a pledge to be pre-consumer plastic-free by 2022. The brand, which has garnered support from celebs like Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid, also uses yarn made from waste products, like sunken fishing nets and other fabric scraps that would otherwise go to a landfill.

The Rachael Wang x Ookioh collaboration launched on Tuesday with a one-piece suit and two-piece separates in neutral and earthy shades. From the collection, 10% of the profits will go toward the organization Intersectional Environmentalism, which works to dismantle systems of oppression in the environmental movement.

Wang has been a longtime champion of sustainability in the fashion industry, as well as thoughtful representation. On her website, she offers advice for fashion brands to avoid tokenism and steps they can take to reduce harm to the planet. The collaboration with Ookioh is a continuation of Wang's consistent efforts and dedication to work with ethically-minded brands.

The Rachael Wang x Ookioh collaboration is available now, with separates priced at $79 and the one-piece for $158. Ookioh usually makes its pieces in Italy, but this collection was made in Wang's hometown of Los Angeles by local garment workers and packaged in compostable polymail. Check out some of the campaign images, below.

Courtesy of Ookioh

Courtesy of Ookioh

Courtesy of Ookioh

Courtesy of Ookioh