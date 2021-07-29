Rihanna, noted Real Housewives super fan, just gave a shout-out to the hit reality show on the ‘gram after the latest episode of RHONY.

The singer-turned-entrepeneur, who’s been collaborating on new music with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky and recently announced her upcoming Fenty fragrance, posted a selfie on Wednesday night and showed her support for Leah McSweeney. Her T-shirt, emblazoned with the phrase “B*tch Mob,” hails from the RHONY cast member’s longtime streetwear brand, Married to the Mob.

McSweeney name-dropped RiRi during an argument with Ramona Singer, who mocked her fashion line’s name. “You’re not exactly my demographic, so it’s all good,” quipped McSweeney on Tuesday night’s episode. “I already have Rihanna wearing my sh*t, I don’t need you wearing my sh*t.”

Rihanna solidified her Team Leah status with her Instagram caption, “what was said @ramonasinger? 😂 #RHONY.” Of course, McSweeney took to her own social media account to repost the photo with a note saying, “Yup @badgalriri is a woman who supports women @marriedtothemobny And she’s also watching and enjoying #RHONY Season 13 😭❤️‍🔥”

McSweeney’s Married to the Mob launched in 2004, and while her business has been doing well for the past 17 years, Rihanna’s co-sign can always add a major boost to any fashion name she wears. With plenty of early-aughts brands having a revival right now (hello again, Ed Hardy), could the streetwear labels of that era make a comeback, as well?

Bobby Hundreds of Los Angeles streetwear brand The Hundreds is all for it, as he shared Rihanna’s post on his Instagram Stories. “Ending my night by seeing @badgalriri shouting out @leahmob and OG @marriedtothemobny,” he wrote. “I’m very prepared for this revival of early 2000s streetwear, its attitude and aesthetic. Back to the best. It’s time.”

Rihanna’s new tee is actually the latest addition to Married to the Mob’s graphics collection, and rings in at just under $30. For a high-low look, she paired her top with a fuzzy bucket hat from R13, The Attico x Linda Farrow sunglasses, and layered gold necklaces, including a Briony Raymond Pisces Medallion. Since the “B*tch Mob” shirt just dropped, you can snag yourself one right now, along with a variety of other color options, too.