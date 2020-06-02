Rihanna has turned her focus toward the protestors across the country calling to an end to police brutality. On her personal Instagram, Rihanna posted a black square for Blackout Tuesday, which encourages people to stop posting personal content and instead promote Black voices and brands, as well as recognize the impact of Black people around the world.

"We ain't buying shit!!! and we ain't selling shit neither!!" she wrote. "gang gang! #BLACKOUTTUESDAY AF!!!"

All of Rihanna's companies, including Fenty, Fenty Beauty, and Savage X Fenty, have also participated in the social media campaign. The companies have paused production for the day.

"We are not staying silent and we are not standing by. The fight against racial inequality, injustice, and straight up racism doesn’t stop with financial donations and words of support. In solidarity with the Black community, our employees, our friends, our families, and our colleagues across industries, we are proud to take part in #BlackoutTuesday," noted the captions on all three of the brands' Instagram accounts.⁣ "FENTY will NOT be conducting any business on Tuesday, June 2.⁣ This is not a day off. This is a day to reflect and find ways to make real change. This is a day to #PullUp."