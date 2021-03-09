Rihanna's Latest Look Piled On Prints And Logos

Mixing prints can seem a daunting task, but with Rihanna on the vision board it can be a little more feasible. On Monday night, she stepped out for a casual night in Los Angeles in a look that was anything but. A leopard-print Dries Van Noten faux-fur coat, Mowalola’s Petrol tank top, strappy Amina Muaddi sandals, an R13 baseball cap, and a vintage Fendi bag from the 1980s were all on display in one whole outfit.

Rihanna’s print-mixing is the kind of controlled chaos we expect from the mogul’s fashion. When she described her own style to Vogue a couple of years ago, she admitted that it can be just about anything.

“It can be tomboy one day,” she told Vogue in 2019. “It can be a gown the next. A skirt. A swimsuit.”

It’s hard not to long for the now-defunct Fenty house after seeing Rihanna’s recent L.A. serve. The luxury label announced its indefinite hiatus last month, with a statement explaining that the focus will be turned toward her cosmetics and lingerie lines. The good news is that Savage X Fenty does have plenty of prints and patterns, the kind that seem primed to be mixed and matched.

Check out Rihanna’s perfectly mismatched look, below.