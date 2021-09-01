Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty September Launch Involves Lots of Lace

When it comes to lingerie, Rihanna just gets it. The singer-turned-fashion mogul just dropped new pieces for the September collection of her highly-esteemed lingerie brand Savage X Fenty. The latest styles push the envelope even further, featuring fiery designs, including custom embroidered lace, sexy ribbon ties, and daring colors.

The Barbados-born megastar also shared photos of sporting the new designs via Instagram. On Tuesday, Aug. 31, Rih was seen posing on a leather chair in a matching lace bra and thong set adorned with hot pink ribbons, with each piece oh-so subtly embroidered with the words “bite me” throughout the lace. She paired the sensual look with pink leg harnesses.

“new new just dropped 💜 @savagexfenty #UXTRA.” Rih wrote in the caption.

A few days prior, the lingerie mogul also announced the return of the star-studded Savage X Fenty fashion show, coming out on Amazon Prime Video in September. The billionaire baddie, who is also the executive producer and creative director of the show, dropped a sneak peek of the show via Instagram. The video trailer showed Rihanna posing in an ultra-sexy metallic blue mini dress and later stripped down to a Savage X Fenty thong. “Oh you think you ready ?! #SAVAGEXFENTYSHOW VOL. 3👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿 droppin 9/24. only on @amazonprimevideo,” she wrote in the caption.

The latest Savage X Fenty launch, priced between $10.95-$59.95, includes a wide range of sizes from XS – 3X and 32A – 46DDD. The September launch is now available to shop on the official Savage X Fenty website. In the meantime, you can also view pieces from the iconic purple lingerie set, below.

Courtesy of Savage X Fenty

Courtesy of Savage X Fenty