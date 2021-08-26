Less than a year since its second celebrity-studded showcase, Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 is returning to Amazon Prime Video in September.

The entrepreneurial billionaire, who is also the executive producer and creative director of the highly anticipated show, announced the news on Thursday, Aug. 26 via Instagram, revealing a sneak peek of what to expect. The video trailer features Rihanna dressed in a metallic blue, party-ready mini dress, and then later stripped down to just a (obviously Savage X Fenty) thong. “Oh you think you ready ?! #SAVAGEXFENTYSHOW VOL. 3👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿 droppin 9/24. only on @amazonprimevideo,” she wrote in the caption.

According to the show’s official announcement, Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 will be a combination of “fashion, dance, music, and iconic architecture.” It will also be featuring “an all-star line up of models, actors, performers, and more” — maybe a cameo from Rihanna’s own boyfriend A$AP Rocky, as well? — “with special performances from some of the biggest names in music.”

This marks Savage X Fenty’s third time presenting one of the most talked-about fashion spectacles in recent years. Rihanna’s first-ever show for the lingerie line debuted during New York Fashion Week in September 2019. The extravaganza filled Brooklyn’s Barclays Center stadium with fashion editors and celebrities. Everyone was ordered to not reveal anything from the show — cellphones were even kept under lock and key — until it premiered on Amazon a week or so later, but that didn’t stop attendees from raving about it on social media.

“The SAVAGE x FENTY show tonight — a splendid celebration of human form, sexuality, and all women,” wrote Kacey Musgraves, who attended the Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 1, on Twitter. “It made me feel more confident about my own body and the journey of the female spirit. Well f*cking done @rihanna.”

In 2020, lockdowns and quarantines due to the pandemic did not stop Rihanna from putting together the Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2, which was filmed at the Los Angeles Convention Center in September and later premiered on Amazon Prime Video on Oct. 2.

“We got tested for COVID every day, a week before. So I would literally get up, and the COVID test people would be in my gym waiting for me. They really took everything seriously, as they should,” Nazanin Mandi, who performed in Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 with her husband Miguel, told NYLON in October 2020. “From what I've heard, this is the very first large production that has happened since COVID. So everybody was on their Ps and Qs. Everybody was on top of their sh*t. Even when getting to set, everyone had their masks on and everything ran so smoothly. It was amazing.”

We expect producing Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 will be a breeze after last year. Ahead, find out more details on when and where to watch it — and how to shop the new collection, too.

Mark your calendars: Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 will debut on Sept. 24.

Though no details are available about whether or not Rihanna has already filmed Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3, it will officially drop on Friday, Sept. 24.

Make sure you re-up your Amazon Prime subscription to watch Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3.

More than 240 countries and territories worldwide will be able to stream Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Can you shop the Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 collection?

Duh! That’s the beauty of “see now, buy now.” Upon the debut of Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 on Sept. 24, you’ll be able to shop the entire collection online at the Amazon Fashion store (which still has styles from Vol. 1 and Vol. 2) and Savage X Fenty’s website. The collection will include sizes ranging from 32 to 46 in bands and A to H in cups (up to 46DDD/42H, as well as XS–3X and S–XXXL).