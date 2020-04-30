Rihanna's New Savage X Fenty Campaign Will Spice Up Your Quarantine Style

There is no better time than the present to buy new underwear. While the government is still struggling to function, we can find solace that Rihanna is always hard at work, even in a pandemic. On Thursday, Savage X Fenty released a new summer 2020 campaign, starring the singer and designer herself, for the lingerie line's latest "Neon Nights" collection, exclusively available to VIP members.

The new drop is part of Rihanna's partnership with designer Adam Selman, and available only for the brand's truest fans, but it's not too late to sign up. Members take a style quiz and pay $49.95 per month to receive a special curated box of goodies by Rihanna or a handpicked guest. (We're hoping it's Normani, Savage X Fenty's first official brand ambassador.) Some perks behind the membership is saving up to 25 percent on full-priced items, and if you need to put a hold on stocking up on undergarments, there's an option to opt out of certain months, too.

In the campaign, Rihanna shows off a black bra and matching boy shorts, made of sheer tricot fabric. The Xtra VIP Box will also come with a slip dress and thigh-high stockings, because the time has come to make quarantine as sexy as possible.

To sign up for a VIP membership, head over to Savage X Fenty's website. The "Neon Nights" collection will be available to shop on May 1.

Courtesy of Savage X Fenty