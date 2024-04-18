Irina Shayk, Awkwafina & More Celebrate The Launch Of Rokh H&M In London

Known for his avant-garde sensibility and deconstructed tailoring, designer Rok Hwang has been making waves in the fashion world with his namesake label. Now, Rokh and H&M have joined forces for a collaboration filled with off-kilter and customizable wardrobe staples.

To celebrate the launch, the retailer hosted an intimate party on April 16 at Dover Street Market London, where guests were welcomed with negronis and gin martinis while The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra performed alongside an installation by Jabez Bartlet. (Arca later played a surprise DJ set.) Crowds gathered around notable attendees, including Awkwafina, Letitia Wright, Olivia Cooke, Jonathan Bailey, and Irina Shayk, who all wore pieces from the range.

Rowben Lantion

Rowben Lantion

“Rokh stands for individuality,” Hwang says, “so it was great to have so many unique talents from the worlds of music, art, and design contributing to this fantastic launch event for Rokh H&M. It made me so happy to see people wearing the looks from the collection in their own way,”

Despite the store’s party atmosphere, Hwang’s artistry served as a gentle reprieve — and even rivaled the surrounding racks of established luxury brands. One of the most exceptional pieces is a beige wool blazer completely covered in studs and cinched with an extra-long grommeted black belt. (There’s a matching skirt.) There are also upgraded versions of other basics — including an oversized button-up, light-wash jeans, and corseted tops — as well as some fun menswear pieces, like a printed T-shirt and leather skater shorts. But what makes this collection truly remarkable is that all the pieces are genderless and can be mixed, matched, and reconfigured to reflect your own personal style.

And it’s also a way of experiencing elevated design at an accessible price point, says Awkwafina, who wore a cropped plaid cardigan and black skirt. “I’ve been wearing H&M for as long as I can remember,” the actress says, adding that her favorite piece from the collection is the double-layer trench. “And it’s great when it’s able to highlight and illuminate brands. And the campaign for this one, this kind of ‘80s power woman. It’s totally a vibe.”

The collection launches at select H&M stores and online at hm.com on April 18.