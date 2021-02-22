Welcome to NYLON's Fit Picks, a weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits.

Bad Bunny made his SNL debut over the weekend, but it was his duet with Rosalía that ended up stealing the show. The duo performed a, um, rather intimate version of "La Noche de Anoche," with Rosalía wearing a pale pink slip dress by Kes over a mesh top with Haiki platform boots and black Wolford stockings.

Rosalía's SNL look was the nighttime equivalent of the tulle-heavy, pale yellow Ottolinger dress she wore for the song's music video, paired with black Wolford tights and platform Versace boots.

She wasn’t the only one to crank up the sexy last week. From Lizzo and SZA coordinating in matching fuzzy red looks for Valentine’s Day to Kim Kardashian’s post-divorcement announcement crop top and low-rise cargo pants (and Yeezy boots), the celebrities did not come to play.

Below, Bad Bunny's performance with Rosalía on SNL and more of the week's must-see looks, including Millie Bobby Brown's Louis Vuitton birthday accessory, Bella Hadid sledding in Supreme, Christina Aguilera’s throwback handbag, and more.

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid enjoyed some extreme sledding with her family, wearing baggy black jeans and a baby blue Supreme jersey.

Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown celebrated her 17th birthday in a tie-dye sweatsuit, showing off her new Louis Vuitton bag.

Hailey Bieber

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Hailey Bieber looked particularly cozy in Bottega Veneta teddy coat while walking in New York.

Rosalía

Rosalía joined Bad Bunny on SNL wearing a pink slip dress by Kes with black Wolford stockings.

Yara Shahidi

Yara Shahidi wore a strapless snake-print Versace dress on the 'gram.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian wore a white Jacquemus crop top, khaki cargo pants, and a pair of Yeezy heels.

Rebecca Black

Rebecca Black debuted her new vibrant red hair color in a yellow ribbed crop top and plaid pants.

Chlöe Bailey

Chlöe Bailey wore a turquoise, rhinestone-strapped Area dress, matching her diamond-rimmed sunglasses.

Charli D'Amelio

Charli D'Amelio wore a pair of platform Chucks with her black-and-white corset dress.

Halsey

A pregnant Halsey got introspective about her changing body on Instagram, sharing her thoughts in a close-up selfie of her wearing a bucket hat and pastel beaded necklace.

Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera dusted off an old Louis Vuitton favorite: the Rubik's cube clutch from the brand's Spring 2004 collection.

Dove Cameron

Dove Cameron matched her hot pink hair in an Atelier Biser bustier and gold Valentino belt.

Addison Rae

BG015/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Addison Rae masked up in Los Angeles, wearing a brown tank top, camo cargo pants, and an iconic baseball cap.

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid played herself in her very own video game, wearing cat ear headphones and a bright red lip for the occasion.

Jordyn Woods

Jordyn Woods bundled up for the cold in a pair of Prada boots and a patchwork puffer by BAPY.

Lizzo and SZA

Lizzo and SZA celebrated Valentine's Day together in coordinated custom looks by Lizzo's stylist Marko Monroe.