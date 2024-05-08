If you, like us, also cannot stop singing “That’s that me espresso,” you already know that Sabrina Carpenter is pop’s It girl. Now, the singer, songwriter, and actress’ status as the next big thing has been further cemented with Marc Jacobs casting her as the face of the brand’s Pre-Fall 2024 campaign.

The brand’s latest shoot centers around The Sack Bag, which originally made its debut during Marc Jacobs’ Fall 2022 runway show and has been a pillar of the house ever since. The unique utilitarian silhouette, crafted in full-grain leather, is now available in mini and extra-large sizes and in new seasonal color ways, including hot pink, wisteria purple, and a floral print.

The campaign was shot by frequent Marc Jacobs collaborator Carin Backoff, who also recently photographed shot Irina Shayk for the brand’s 40th-anniversary celebration. The shoot was also styled by Alastair McKimm to showcase the new Sack Bag offerings against Carpenter’s signature flirty and feminine style. The images show the singer wearing a pale pink and white mini dress, hot pink bodysuits, and the six-inch platform white patent leather Kiki Ankle Boots — a helpful height boost for the five-foot-tall singer. Naturally, no pants are in sight.

With this campaign following Carpenter’s April appearance for SKIMS, it’s never been clearer that she’s one to keep up with when it comes to of-the-moment brands.

The Sack Bag (in all its new size and color varieties) is available to purchase now on marcjacobs.com.